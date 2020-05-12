HBO Max is a "real bargain" at $ 15 a month given scope and content, AT&T chief financial officer says – Up News Info

AT&T CFO John Stephens views HBO Max, the company's next streaming entree, as a "real bargain" at $ 15 a month given its wide reach and depth of programming.

The streaming service will launch on May 27, joining Disney +, Peacock, and Apple TV + in an explosion of multi-billion dollar efforts to reclaim previously-loaned land to Netflix.

HBO customers, which has been around for decades, "know the quality of the entertainment and content and have long set a price they're willing to pay," Stephens said in an online appearance at the MoffettNathanson Media and Communications Summit. .

HBO Max will include HBO's existing offering plus "thousands of hours more and more titles and, frankly, it attracts far more demographics," Stephens said. "So from that perspective, I think it's something that will be accepted as meaningful, very high-quality content that spans the entire family unit or multiple people, rather than a single demographic. As such, I think it's at the point of right price ".

At $ 15 a month, HBO Max is at the top end of the transmission ladder. WarnerMedia recently began offering $ 12 promotional discounts, undermining the most popular level of the Netflix service.

Stephens said the company "will see how that unfolds." We will try to do things differently with respect to clustering. "As the company receives feedback from customers," we will make adjustments. "

When asked by moderator Craig Moffett about how the company is dealing with production closings due to COVID-19, Stephens said "there will be impacts during the year" on the balance sheet. Any production that has had to stop this spring cannot be expected to complete for "a few months, if not more," but the company is hopeful of a gradual reopening as 2020 unfolds.

Warner Bros., compared to the other major parts of WarnerMedia, is in a vulnerable position given its movie line, Stephens said. When asked about the study altering the traditional 90-day theatrical window, he said the company "would continue to work with theater owners." The company's launch of Scoob, which will skip theaters and head to the video on demand on Friday, will be a test case. "We will learn from that," said Stephens. "We are interested in new ideas, whatever is good for consumers, but we will continue to work with our partners."