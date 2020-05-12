Harvard: Mass. Still behind on COVID-19 tests needed to reopen safely

Public health and infectious disease experts have he said it again and again – having expanded test For him coronavirus It is key for states to reopen safely in the midst of the pandemic.

However, widespread testing is still lacking in most states across the country, and experts are warning against reopening states too quickly, for fear of a "second wave,quot; of infections. The Harvard Global Health Institute released new state-by-state testing targets, updating an earlier model after researchers discovered that the need for testing in the United States has only increased.

The institute found that fewer than a dozen states had managed to get ahead of the virus, and that nationally, the United States should be doing at least 900,000 coronavirus tests daily by May 15 to reopen safely.

In the past four days, coronavirus testing in the country has ranged from 277,894 to 394,711 per day, according to the COVID monitoring project, with more than 9.3 million made since January.

"Ultimately, I am deeply concerned that four, six, or eight weeks later we are in exactly the same place we were in early March, and we will have to shut down the economy again," said Dr. Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute, said in a statement announcing the updated models of the institute. "For states that appear to be meeting their testing goals, I wouldn't consider it too comfortable, because the number of cases will start to increase." This is not the goal you want to achieve, and then say, "Okay, well, we're done." This is the goal you want to achieve and say, "Ok, now we can start."

In updating your test simulatorThe institute found that 41 states and the District of Columbia are not doing enough testing to safely reopen, including states with large outbreaks like Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Massachusetts is averaging "much less,quot; than the minimum (71,748 tests) that HGHI estimates is needed by May 15 to reopen safely. Currently, the state performs an average of 10,574 tests daily. As of Monday, 78,462 Massachusetts residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and more than 5,000 people have died from the virus.

"Test, trace and isolation support,quot;

Thomas Tsai, assistant professor of health policy and management at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and a surgeon from Brigham and Women's Hospital told Boston.com that the goal of updating the HGHI test goals was to move from a simple focus on the number of tests being performed to a focus on what testing strategy should be. be, projecting numbers based on what is needed around an individual case of coronavirus.

"The new numbers allow for a supporting test, trace and isolation test strategy," he said. "And we are estimating that we need, for each new patient with COVID-19, at least 10 other tests available so that we can properly trace any potentially exposed contacts and make sure that the tests are also done."

The projected total number of tests is intended to "motivate,quot; officials to develop strategies around tests that are proactive, rather than catching up due to the paucity of tests in February, March, and April that resulted in a large Most symptomatic patients tested.

"I think this information will help public officials get the infrastructure up and running in terms of planning how many tests they may need to perform," he said. “But it is necessary to carry out a series of tests by itself, but it is not enough to make sure that we can really mitigate and contain the pandemic. Because they have to take those test numbers, make sure they are in place and, most importantly, can get contact trackers to coordinate with local public health boards or public health agencies, to move tests from hospitals, from clinics. , in the communities so that those contacts can be really tested ".

A change in messaging.

Having a strategy to reopen is not enough; States need tactics, such as contact tracing, to be able to do it, so there is a metric to guide and measure the effectiveness of the reopening plan, the professor said.

Otherwise, there is real concern of seeing an increase in new cases.

"That is really our main motivation, is that it must be based on real empirical data: the number of cases, the number of hospitalizations, the number of deaths," said the Harvard professor of the objectives of the tests. “And the way to have that data is to make sure that you have the minimum capacity to perform those tests. Because that's the easy part: The difficult part is getting people to test. And going from defense to offense will be a challenge for the next few weeks or months. ”

Another challenge that is essential to overcome for a safe reopening, Tsai said, is that there must be a 180-degree turn in public health messages. People with mild symptoms and people without symptoms were told to stay home in February, March, and April; now the opposite should be communicated along with increased evidence.

"Social distancing has really bought us time," said Tsai. "We crushed the curve, hospitals for the most part have been able to increase their capacity and not be completely overwhelmed. But what we have to do is take advantage of this time that has been bought so expensive to prepare and train for the next stage. "

Evidence must now be moved outside of medical settings, into communities, homes, and workplaces to improve surveillance of asymptomatic individuals.

That will be a challenge, he said.

"How do we translate that at ground level to make sure that we not only have a series of tests in a tent or warehouse, we actually have tests that are actively conducted," said Tsai.

Looking beyond the numbers

The target numbers for the tests are important, Tsai and his colleagues say, but there is a broader context beyond the tests that should also be evaluated. The numbers should be taken directionally, not literally, the HGHI leadership staff wrote. The objectives of the tests should be used as guides, and it is important to note who is being evaluated, not just the numbers.

And states planning to reopen must consider other factors beyond testing, such as a decrease in new cases for at least 14 days. Regional pacts or consortia to plan reopens will be especially important in the absence of a national strategy, he said.

"The numbers are intended to stimulate discussion around the strategy," Tsai said of the test objectives. “Because the threshold is what makes a strategy possible. The specific strategy will vary state by state, county by county, but you can't have a strategy if you don't have enough evidence to start. That has been the problem for the past few months. We've been letting scarcity dictate our political decisions rather than our political decisions dictate the amount of evidence we need. "

Massachusetts and the other New England states are below the test targets set by the institute, even as each of them takes steps to reopen. But Tsai reiterated that that is the goal of the testing goals: motivating the next step and examining the broader context of infection control efforts in the states.

Massachusetts, he noted, has done an "incredible job,quot; in stepping up manufacturing for the production of personal protective equipment, and argued that there is an opportunity in the state to increase its testing capabilities and translate that capability into a surveillance strategy.

"Massachusetts really does have an opportunity in the coming weeks and months to set an example for the rest of the country," he said. And, in fact, many states are already looking to Massachusetts as an example.

"One clear (example) of that is that the state has an incredibly transparent dashboard on how many positive cases, where they come from, what cities, what counties, what proportion come from nursing homes and long-term care facilities." . said. “Even the exact number of nursing homes that are tested every day. So I think an incredible level of transparency is important, and more states need to replicate it. Because I think as we move forward on reopening over the next few weeks and months, you need that same level of transparency metrics to communicate to people how the state is doing and whether we need to increase or decrease social distancing. But that must be data driven. "

Massachusetts officials are to publish plans for the state's reopening next week, but on Monday, Governor Charlie Baker shared that it has already been determined that the Bay State will have a four phase approach to restart the economy. The governor has emphasized that data on the Massachusetts virus outbreak will drive the start, or delay, of each phase.

"We have to be flexible and honest about the fact that the timing and details of these phases could change depending on the path the virus takes as we move forward," he said Monday.

