Hannah Brown reflects on her journey a year after Jed Wyatt's engagement

Hannah Brown It has been quite a year.

The former bachelor reflected on her journey in an honest Instagram post on Monday.

A year ago, Brown accepted a proposal from his now ex Jed Wyatt. In her post, the Alabama native shared a photo of the final rose ceremony, where the Tennessee musician knelt.

"Do you ever remember a memory and it feels like yesterday … but also a different life? Me too. Exactly a year ago today," she wrote alongside a photo of herself from that day. "I remember that day. I don't like to stay there for a long time, but I remember it very well. I remember thinking: 'Oh, this has all the characteristics to be the best day of my life … but, oh, It doesn't seem like I thought I would. I had no words (or maybe I just didn't have the courage to say them?) But the hole in my stomach screamed, 'This isn't so' funny how sometimes people around you help you articulate their feelings better than you can.) I could fake a smile, but couldn't help but doubt, and looking back I know why. That ending wasn't easy. but it was necessary to get here. "