Hannah Brown reflects on her journey a year after Jed Wyatt's engagement

Hannah Brown It has been quite a year.
The former bachelor reflected on her journey in an honest Instagram post on Monday.
A year ago, Brown accepted a proposal from his now ex Jed Wyatt. In her post, the Alabama native shared a photo of the final rose ceremony, where the Tennessee musician knelt.
"Do you ever remember a memory and it feels like yesterday … but also a different life? Me too. Exactly a year ago today," she wrote alongside a photo of herself from that day. "I remember that day. I don't like to stay there for a long time, but I remember it very well. I remember thinking: 'Oh, this has all the characteristics to be the best day of my life … but, oh, It doesn't seem like I thought I would. I had no words (or maybe I just didn't have the courage to say them?) But the hole in my stomach screamed, 'This isn't so' funny how sometimes people around you help you articulate their feelings better than you can.) I could fake a smile, but couldn't help but doubt, and looking back I know why. That ending wasn't easy. but it was necessary to get here. "
Looking back at that moment, Brown shared the words of wisdom she would say to herself.
"If I could go back and say something to him, I'd whisper to him, 'It's going to be okay. You're right, it's not like that, but it's the address. So open your hands and release the control. Trust this process, it will be worth it." "he continued. "Also, nice butt! & # 39;"
He also gave some advice to his followers.
"If you are reading this right now, wondering how to navigate a situation that feels so painful and is not what you wanted, maybe you will let me tell you what I would have said to myself: Wait. Keep moving. You & # 39 We are going to achieve it. This is not the case, but what is coming is much better, "he concluded. "Sometimes you have to walk through the shadows to stand in the sun. And trust me, you will really appreciate the way it feels shining on you too."
As fans will remember, Brown and Wyatt ended their engagement after she found out that he had been dating another woman before coming to the show. Bachelor Nation wondered if Brown would give him his relationship with second place. Tyler Cameron again after she invited him over for a drink After the final rose. However, that soon changed after they saw him date Gigi hadid. The models reportedly parted ways after two months of dating. Hadid is now back together with Zayn Malikand they are expecting their first child.
Brown began to start a new chapter, which included moving to Los Angeles and winning. Dancing with the stars. He also rekindled rumors of romance with Cameron after they were spotted spending time together in his home state of Florida earlier this spring. However, Brown has made it clear that she is single, and Cameron has said they are friends. In fact, she said she is ready to "test the waters a bit,quot; when it comes to dating once the social estrangement ends.
During a recent Instagram Live, Brown said part of this past year has been "heartbreaking," while other parts have been "innovative."
It's safe to say that Bachelor Nation can't wait to see what this next year will bring.
