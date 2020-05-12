Hannah Ann Sluss gives Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan their approval

Hannah Ann Sluss has nothing but love for Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan.

On Tuesday Single Alum seemed to give the new couple, who recently confirmed that they were dating after stirring up romance rumors, their stamp of approval by "liking,quot; an image Flanagan shared of her and of fans' favorite pilot on Instagram. In it, Weber can be seen holding the Illinois native while wearing matching hunting suits. Referring to her sweet pose, Flanagan captioned the post: "I know I'm a handful … good that you have two hands."

It's also worth mentioning that Weber's scene stealing mother Barbra Weber I liked the plugin too. In the past, she has made her love for Flanagan known, calling her son's girlfriend his "favorite,quot; on social media.

This comes almost two months after Sluss shared that she was "shocked,quot; by the news of Weber and Flanagan rekindling their romance in recent weeks. Practically connecting with the Bachelor Nation star star Nick Viall Through Instagram Live, the 24-year-old said: "I was very surprised, if it has been happening all along, that would be very clever … Maybe it will be useful to you and will be decisive about your."