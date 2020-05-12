Hannah Ann Sluss gives Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan their approval

Hannah Ann Sluss has nothing but love for Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan.
On Tuesday Single Alum seemed to give the new couple, who recently confirmed that they were dating after stirring up romance rumors, their stamp of approval by "liking,quot; an image Flanagan shared of her and of fans' favorite pilot on Instagram. In it, Weber can be seen holding the Illinois native while wearing matching hunting suits. Referring to her sweet pose, Flanagan captioned the post: "I know I'm a handful … good that you have two hands."
It's also worth mentioning that Weber's scene stealing mother Barbra Weber I liked the plugin too. In the past, she has made her love for Flanagan known, calling her son's girlfriend his "favorite,quot; on social media.
This comes almost two months after Sluss shared that she was "shocked,quot; by the news of Weber and Flanagan rekindling their romance in recent weeks. Practically connecting with the Bachelor Nation star star Nick Viall Through Instagram Live, the 24-year-old said: "I was very surprised, if it has been happening all along, that would be very clever … Maybe it will be useful to you and will be decisive about your."
But that doesn't mean that Sluss was necessarily surprised by the pairing. She added: "Honestly, when I saw it, it didn't surprise me much, because that has been the pattern, everything going in all directions."
Throughout their relationship, Sluss never shied away from pointing out Weber's indecision. During The Bachelor Ultimately, the model confronted him over his inability to compromise as viewers watched his engagement crumble.
"Peter, we've been through a lot together, and I really should have picked up the first red flag to give me, when you wanted to contact Hannah Brown to find closure with her, so looking back, our engagement involved three women, a me you're still in love with Madison (Prewett) And proposing myself, and your need to close with Hannah Brown", Told him." Three women are involved in our commitment. "
Kelley Flanagan IG
But, the model has moved on. In the past few weeks, she's been romantically linked to the Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback. Mason Rudolph. After the duo was spotted drinking coffee in late April, a source close to Sluss shared with E! The news that she is not "serious,quot; with anyone right now and is not looking to re-establish herself after her and Weber's short-term engagement.
She discussed how to deal with the consequences of her public separation during her visit to Off the vine, saying, "It's weird because I left the show, I was engaged. Then I was single, but I couldn't go out, I couldn't go out on a date or really text someone because people would know I wasn't engaged. And then after from the show, we go straight to quarantine. I'm like, oh my gosh, my love life is so boring. " As fans will recall, Sluss also cast some shadow on Weber's manhood during the interview when compared to a "tasteless,quot; cauliflower.
While catching up with the host Kaitlyn BristoweShe also noted that she was having a "cute quarantine affair,quot; with a mystery man at the time, which we now know was referring to Rudolph.
%MINIFYHTML17f4bc6e8498d8962f9f4406c29f755e18%