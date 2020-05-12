Hamilton's musical movie hits Disney + in June

Image: Getty Image: Getty

A reason to continue living has come on the wings of a real life angel Lin-Manuel Miranda. July 3, a day that now has a circle of 20 times on my calendar, Disney + will air a filmed version of Tony de Miranda's award-winning musical Hamilton. Miranda made the official announcement. beside Bob Iger in Good morning america Tuesday in the morning: "I can't think of another work of art in the last decade that has had the cultural impact of Hamilton" Iger noticed.

TThe film will feature the original Broadway cast of the show, making up all the time I've spent learning to rap, sing, and harmonize with everyone. soundtrack and the subsequent spin-off album is completely worth it. Never having seen Hamilton, I can only imagine that July 3rd will become the best day of my life.

But There is still a musical elephant in the piano room. Where is the In the heights movie? The film adaptation of Miranda's first hit on Broadway, the one that launched him into theater nerdy stardom, will premiere in June this year before the pandemic pushed that back to june 2021. TThe people need the fully produced glory of Anthony Ramos and In the heights now! As a matter of saving the public from boredom and isolation, it is up to Lin-Manuel Miranda to be the hero we need and to release this. as soon as possible.