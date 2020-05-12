Hamilton's film will be released a year earlier thanks to Disney +

Do you need something new to transmit? Just wait…

On Tuesday, Disney announced that it will bring the highly anticipated Hamilton Film scene to the small screen sooner than expected. The film, which was originally scheduled for a theatrical release on October 15, 2021, will now be available to air exclusively through Disney + beginning July 3, 2020.

Filmed at the Richard Rodgers Theater in New York City in June 2016, the Hamilton The film features the original cast of the hit Tony Award-winning musical, which includes Lin-Manuel Miranda as the starring role as well as Leslie Odom, Jr., Jonathan Groff, Anthony Ramos, Renée Elise Goldsberry and more. Capturing the art of "live capture," as Disney referred to it, the film will transport audiences within the coveted theater for a unique visual experience by combining live theater, film, and broadcast.

"No other artistic work in the last decade has had the cultural impact of Hamilton"An inspiring and captivating story told and performed in a powerfully creative way," Chief Executive of Disney Bob Iger he said in a statement. "In light of the extraordinary challenges facing our world, this story of leadership, tenacity, hope, love and the power of people to unite against the forces of adversity is relevant and shocking."