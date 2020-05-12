Hamilton's film will be released a year earlier thanks to Disney +

Do you need something new to transmit? Just wait…
On Tuesday, Disney announced that it will bring the highly anticipated Hamilton Film scene to the small screen sooner than expected. The film, which was originally scheduled for a theatrical release on October 15, 2021, will now be available to air exclusively through Disney + beginning July 3, 2020.
Filmed at the Richard Rodgers Theater in New York City in June 2016, the Hamilton The film features the original cast of the hit Tony Award-winning musical, which includes Lin-Manuel Miranda as the starring role as well as Leslie Odom, Jr., Jonathan Groff, Anthony Ramos, Renée Elise Goldsberry and more. Capturing the art of "live capture," as Disney referred to it, the film will transport audiences within the coveted theater for a unique visual experience by combining live theater, film, and broadcast.
"No other artistic work in the last decade has had the cultural impact of Hamilton"An inspiring and captivating story told and performed in a powerfully creative way," Chief Executive of Disney Bob Iger he said in a statement. "In light of the extraordinary challenges facing our world, this story of leadership, tenacity, hope, love and the power of people to unite against the forces of adversity is relevant and shocking."
Iger's statement continued: "We are delighted to bring this phenomenon to Disney + on the eve of Independence Day, and we have the brilliant Lin-Manuel Miranda and the team behind Hamilton thank you for allowing us to do it more than a year ahead of schedule. "
Equally excited to see the beloved play come to Disney +, Manuel shared a statement, saying, "I am so proud of how beautiful it is. Tommy Kail Has brought Hamilton to the screen. It has given everyone watching this movie the best seat in the house. I am very grateful to Disney and Disney + for reinventing and bringing forward our launch to the weekend of July 4 of this year, in light of the reverse world. I am so grateful to all the fans who asked for this, and I am so glad that we can make it happen. I am very proud of this show. I can't wait for you to see it. "
I like Hamilton, several other box office hits were made available through streaming platforms and on demand in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. See what movies you can add to your list now below:
Hamilton
Bloodshot
Sony Pictures released the Vin Diesel movie about VOD months before, on March 24.
Birds of Prey: And the fabulous emancipation of a Harley Quinn
Warner Bros. Pictures & # 39; powered by girls Suicide Squad spinoff, who sees Margot Robbie Reprising her role as Harley Quinn, she was released on VOD on March 24.
Emma
Universal Pictures released Focus Features & # 39; Emmastarring Anya Taylor-Joy, On VOD on March 20. The film will be available for a 48-hour rental period for $ 19.99.
Frozen II
The sequel to the 2019 hit Disney movie was available for broadcast on Disney + a few months earlier, on March 14.
The hunt
Universal Pictures released Blumhouse Productions & # 39; The huntstarring RADIANCE& # 39; s Betty gilpin, Hilary swank and Emma Roberts, On VOD on March 20. The film will be available for a 48-hour rental period for $ 19.99.
I still believe
Lionsgate released the biographical film starring Riverdale K.J. Apa as a christian singer Jeremy Camp, On VOD on March 27.
The invisible man
Universal Pictures released Focus Features & # 39; The invisible manstarring Elisabeth Moss, On VOD on March 20. The film will be available for a 48-hour rental period for $ 19.99.
Pixar & # 39; s Ahead
Disney released the animated film, starring Tom holland and Chris Pratt, in theaters on March 6 and released early on VOD on March 20 for $ 19.99. It will be available for broadcast on Disney + on April 3.
Sonic the Hedgehog
The Paramount Pictures animated film, starring Ben schwartz, Jim Carrey and James Marsden, was released on VOD on March 31, a month and a half after it hit theaters.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the final film in the third and final Star Wars The trilogy premiered in theaters in December 2019 and a few days earlier on VOD on March 13.
Trolls World Tour
Universal Pictures released Dreamworks Animation & # 39; s Trolls sequel in theaters, where available, and on VOD, April 10. The film will be available for a 48-hour rental period for $ 19.99.
The way back
The Warner Bros. Pictures film, starring Ben Affleck, was released on VOD on March 24, a few weeks after it hit theaters.
