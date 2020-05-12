‘Hamilton’ coming to Disney Plus in July – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLba29f889c708c370aaa75ad181fd830f15%

– Angels disappointed in missing their chance to see the hit musical "Hamilton,quot; in person, whose career at the Pantages Theater in Hollywood has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, can be reassured by watching the show, albeit on The Little Screen.

Disney made the surprise announcement Tuesday that a filmed version of the phenomenon Lin Manuel Miranda will debut on its Disney Plus streaming service on July 3.

It was filmed in 2016 at the Richard Rodgers Theater in New York City with the original cast of the Broadway show.

"I have never been so happy / nervous in my life,quot; Miranda tweeted. "We are all watching this together on July 3, okay?"

Disney obtained the rights to the movie version of the theatrical show in February and had previously planned its theatrical release in October 2021.

According to Variety, Disney reportedly paid $ 75 million for the rights.

"Hamilton,quot; had been scheduled to open on March 12 at the Pantages and will run through November.