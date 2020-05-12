Halsey puts her cute freckles on display in selfies without makeup to remind people of what "really looks like,quot;.

The singer shared a variety of new photos, some showing her face without makeup and her beautiful freckles, others showing her silly face and more. Halsey explained in the caption that he wanted to remind people of what "really,quot; looks like, since lately he's only been sharing swimsuit photos.

That said, after all those sensual and well-taken snapshots, the singer also wanted to share some random close-ups of her fresh face and adorable freckles.

There is no doubt that the images of her swimsuits have been well liked by her many followers, but the star obviously thought that her platform could benefit from a small change.

She explained in the caption that: "I've been posting a lot of * hot * bathing suit photos lately, so I feel responsible for reminding everyone how I REALLY look."

The first photo showed Halsey super close to the camera, her freckled skin taking center stage.

The second snapshot shows the singer in the midst of a sneeze and she looked equally funny and cute with her wrinkled face.

The star looked as welcoming as everyone else during this confinement, rocking a casual sweatshirt, her hair up.

The next one showed her some makeup, exemplifying how the foundation is able to cover her freckles and match her skin tone.

She also sported a red lip and smoky makeup complete with long lashes!

This is, of course, how most fans know her, as this is how she performs on stage and on magazine covers, but there is no doubt that Halsey is just as beautiful whether she wears makeup or not.

Fans couldn't help but talk about her natural look, one comment said, "Okay, but if I looked like this on a good day, I would never complain again."



