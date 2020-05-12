Hairdressers Sue Newsom, AG Becerra for "Unilateral Rearrangement,quot; of the California Economy – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Barbers, beauticians, and hairdressers are suing Governor Gavin Newsom and State Attorney General Xaiver Becerra for "criminalizing,quot; their line of work due to the closure of COVID-19.

The lawsuit filed in Los Angeles federal court by the California Professional Federation of Beauty alleges that lawmakers violated their members' constitutional rights when they "vaguely and arbitrarily classified licensed hairdressing and cosmetology professionals as,quot; non-essential. " Criminalizing the jobs of these 500,000 more states – they perform licensed professionals. "

A Sherman Oaks beauty school and stylists from Los Angeles and San Diego are among the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, which alleges that there is a "unilateral reordering of the economy without legislative or electoral oversight,quot; and is seeking a court order to compel officials to allow personal grooming. stores to reopen as quickly as possible.

%MINIFYHTMLfa766f3b48110755d5dde0f8d6b1987017%

According to the Paul Mitchell Beauty School, employees have been suspended and use of the school's leased space at the Galleria in Sherman Oaks was denied due to actions taken by Newsom and Becerra.

The plaintiffs say that prior to the closing orders, Paul Mitchell had 230 students enrolled and working to become licensed cosmetologists.

"However, Paul Mitchell remains responsible for leased real estate, license fees and other fixed operating costs of more than $ 60,000 per month," according to the lawsuit.

Los Angeles stylist Rose Ibarra says that despite having no income since the order was issued two months ago, she is still committed to annual licensing fees and other costs to maintain her livelihood, according to the lawsuit.

Messages seeking comment from representatives of Newsom and Becerra were not immediately returned.

Last week, Newsom unveiled a four-phase reopening plan for companies, but salons and barbershops have yet to be included in the loosening of restrictions. He also said that California faces a budget deficit of $ 54 billion and an unemployment rate of 18%.