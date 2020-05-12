Gym owner defies orders he claims violate constitutional rights – Up News Info Tampa

– An Iowa gym owner reopened his business on Friday, defiantly challenging authorities to "come to arrest me,quot; for violating state orders designed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Jason Bailey, owner of Custom Fitness in Cedar Rapids, argues that Governor Kim Reynolds' public health emergency proclamation, signed last Wednesday, violates his right of first amendment and that of his clients.

"When the constitution says that we have inalienable rights that cannot be infringed, and when they say something that infringes them, I don't see how it can be interpreted otherwise," Bailey told KCRG.

Gyms that choose to reopen in Linn and 21 other counties across the state currently can only have one person inside at a time, by appointment only.

There are about 25 cars in the Custom Fitness parking lot. The owner has been operating normally since May 8. That's despite @KimReynoldsIA say that gyms can only have one person at a time. @iowasnewsnow pic.twitter.com/XsjztVwq4Y %MINIFYHTML31726da566082ec0136e6f329d2fbef917% – David Amelotti (@KGANDavid) May 12, 2020

But while Custom Fitness has implemented some security measures, it is allowing all its members to enter and train whenever they want.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department said it is investigating the situation, and Bailey said police told him they are asking the Linn County Prosecutor to review it.

"I told them to come arrest me," said Bailey. "If you didn't like it, come arrest me. I called them. I said," I'm on the other side of town. Do you want me to go to the gym? Do you want me to register with the county jail? Do you want me to go to the police station? What do you want me to do? "" Well, we don't need to go there. "I said," Okay, have a good day. "

People who violate the governor's orders could face a simple misdemeanor and a fine of up to $ 625, though officials have said it would apply only as a last resort.