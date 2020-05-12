Gwen Stefani makes her Grand Ole Opry debut with Blake Shelton Duet

Instagram

Although she was not billed to act during the virtual show, the No Doubt leader accompanies her singing boyfriend singing & # 39; Nobody But You & # 39; from his Oklahoma farm.

gwen Stefani made his Grand Ole Opry debut on Saturday night (May 9), more than 630 miles (1,000 kilometers) away.

the Definitely starred in "Nobody But You" with her country star boyfriend Blake Shelton from their Oklahoma farm, where the couple has isolated themselves during the closure of the coronavirus.

Gwen wasn't even billed to perform during the virtual show, which also featured Trace Adkins and Dustin LynchBut few were surprised when she seemed to sing her duet with Blake.

"Is this happening? Am I really in the Grand Ole Opry?" said an excited Stefani.

Shelton, who is a member of the most famous country music venue, made it clear that he plans to bring his girlfriend to the Opry stage in Nashville, Tennessee.

Shelton also performed "Ol Red" and "God & # 39; s Country" during the show.

Keith Urban, Kelsea Balleriniand Morgan Evans It is billed to appear in the Grand Ole Opry next Saturday, May 16.