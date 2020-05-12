Gucci Mane will share secret steps to achieve success after a landing book deal

Instagram

To launch & # 39; The Gucci Mane Guide to Greatness & # 39; in October, the creator of hits & # 39; I Get the Bag & # 39; He hopes that his self-help book will provide motivation, guidance, and inspiration to his readers.

Rapper Gucci mane You are preparing to share the secrets of your success in a new self-help book.

Hits creator "I Get the Bag" has reached an agreement with Simon & Schuster publishers to launch "The Gucci Mane Guide to Greatness" this October, offering motivating advice to readers as he explains the steps he took to change his life following a troubled past, during which he spent time in and out of prison.

In the book, the follow-up to his 2017 memoir, "The Gucci Mane Autobiography," the hip-hop star details how he managed to achieve health, wealth, and self-improvement after completing a season of nearly two years after the bars. on assault charges in 2016.

"I live by the principles of this book," Gucci shares in a statement. "I wanted to write this book to give you a toolkit. This book should touch people who are going through something. It will not be easy. But study these words and put them into practice."

"I want this book to keep you motivated. I want you to keep coming back to it for guidance and inspiration. You can put it on your shelf and keep going to & # 39; The Gucci Mane Guide to Greatness & # 39;".

"This book is challenging. Don't underestimate yourself. Don't think what you're saying isn't important. Don't think you can't accomplish the impossible. Everyone needs a game, so here it is." The Gucci Mane Guide to Greatness & # 39; is for the world. Enjoy. "