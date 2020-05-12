Governor Newsom offers new guidelines for restaurant operation once they reopen – Up News Info San Francisco

SACRAMENTO (Up News Info SF) – California Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday offered more detailed guidelines that restaurants should follow when they reopen in the state, giving restaurant owners an idea of ​​how intensive cleaning protocols will be as the coronavirus shelter order becomes less restrictive.

Newsom opened his remarks Tuesday afternoon focusing on the importance of testing in the state, noting that a number of important goals were being achieved.

Newsom reiterated the importance of the tests as one of the six main indicators the state needs to move forward in the reopening.

The Governor said progress made in the second stage of reopening with modifications allowed him to announce additional statewide modifications that applied to teleworking offices and shopping malls, including shopping malls (pick-up only) in addition some other services like car washes and pet care.

The governor announced that the state had issued new guidelines for restaurants to follow once the stay-at-home order was changed enough to allow dinner at the restaurant.

Among the practices that restaurants would have to follow, including improved cleaning protocols that focus on cleaning and cleaning items used by customers by servers and buses (dirty cups, plates, napkins, etc.) and cleaning thoroughly in high-traffic areas such as waiting areas and customer lobbies, entrance and exit areas, as well as worker break rooms and lunch areas.

Restaurants must frequently disinfect commonly used surfaces, including doors, door handles, sill bars, light switches, waiting area chairs, credit card terminals, ATM PIN PIN, receipt trays, bus tubs , service trays and water jug ​​handles.

Additional modifications included restaurants encouraged to install air cleaning equipment and physical barriers or partitions at cash registers, bars, reception desks, and other areas, to avoid setting tables in advance, to eliminate shared use of items such as menus, condiments, and salt and pepper shakers and change of table linen between each client.

Restaurants will have to adjust the maximum occupancy rules based on size to maintain standards of distance between customers and employees with outdoor seating encouraged, ensuring that physical distance between workers is maintained in kitchens, pantries, freezers and other closed rooms, high traffic areas and keep restaurant bars closed.

However, no specific date was provided for when the state would begin allowing restaurants to reopen.

In addition to dining restaurants, other businesses that would be eligible to reopen with modifications once counties meet the Phase 2 criteria include open-air museums and office-based workplaces.

"We will make adjustments and modifications consistently, across the state, and also provide updates on these regional variations. The idea is to get us all through this Phase 2 so that we can start moving to Phase 3," Newsom said. " We are not there yet in Phase 3, but there are parts of the state that can and are now making further progress in Phase 2 and I hope this is an encouraging sign, both from a health perspective and from an economic perspective. It is a "and,quot; for us, not an "or,quot;.

Newsom once again emphasized that the state guidelines would not replace the rules established by local health agencies at the city and county levels.

“The state order provides an opportunity for the local government to comply with those guidelines. But one can choose, a region like the Bay Area and the six counties, can choose to be a little more prescriptive and restrictive. Parts of Southern California and L.A. the same. So not everyone is forced into this phase, but that phase is given to everyone, "Newsom said." And those who are also trying to get variations on the other side of this to loosen up and move deeper into Phase 2. more quickly they should know that the state order applies to them, even if they are in the process of applying for technical support to self-certify for a regional variance. "

He noted that both Butte County and El Dorado County were able to meet state-established thresholds to further advance Phase 2 of reopening.

"I do not anticipate that each of the 27 counties with which we have already engaged, the four with which we will engage this afternoon, can all assert themselves, and I know this is a point of concern and dismay," Newsom said. "It was mentioned yesterday with the wonderful outreach and vigorous cooperation we received from Kern County, which outlined in your county certain conditions that you would like our health managers to consider to allow for a kind of data-driven modification based on the science, depending on your unique circumstances where we can apply some flexibility. "

The governor also said the state's COVID-19 website would provide additional information on exactly where the specific counties are in progress.

Previously, the Governor said California had passed the million mark in terms of the total number of people tested, with about 41,000 tests administered in the past 24 hours. The state currently tests neighborhoods of 35,000 people per day.

Newsom said the state has stepped up efforts to increase the availability of tests in remote rural areas, as well as in areas with poorer urban populations of people of color being served.

Newsom announced that a partnership with OptumServe would open additional new sites in the state as officials take a closer look at mobile testing to better serve those in need.

Newsom said there were still some limitations in the supply chain, saying there were still some minor problems when it came to tests that needed swabs and reagents, but that a large part of the tests that were administered were PCR-type tests that were abundant .

The state will also soon launch test sites at local pharmacies, Newsom said.

In terms of case numbers, the state continued to see increases with the total number of COVID-19 cases increasing 2.1 percent to 69,382 and the total number of deaths increasing 2.8 percent to 2,847. Hospitalizations increased 1.1 percent, while intensive care units decreased 1.4 percent.