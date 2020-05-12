Governor Abbott Talks About Shelley Luther Case, New Plans For Texas Reopening – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

(CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Governor Greg Abbott joined Up News Info 11 News at 5 p.m. Tuesday and discussed the case surrounding Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther and her plans to reopen more businesses in Texas.

Doug Dunbar:

We will start this afternoon at 5:00 with a live discussion with Governor Greg Abbott for an update on where we are and where we are going. Governor, thank you for joining us this afternoon. We appreciate it. Let me dive in. We saw the letter this afternoon that (Attorney General) Paxton wrote to Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. In short, he says that Dallas County orders limit worship services and require masks, the letter says they cannot be enforced. Have you heard from Judge Jenkins about an answer, and what is your plan if he doesn't change his plan?

Governor Greg Abbott:

On the one hand, I have not heard from the judge. But I haven't seen the letter you're talking about either. But here is the essence of what I understand, and that is that there is an attempt to find alignment between what the state and the counties are doing. Just to make sure we can provide clarity to the public so that the public understands the rules they must follow.

Dunbar:

And since the last time we spoke, there was a case in Dallas where he amended the executive order, and a woman who refused to close her salon that was opened earlier than it should have been, according to her state order, was released from jail after she was given seven days as you well know. So, for all the support that Governor has received at the same time, we've heard from countless business owners in and around the same area and throughout North Texas, to be honest, wondering what they're doing wrong because they feel that even though your move last week was a "slap,quot;. That is the term they have used and they asked me to share it with you this afternoon. It is a "slap,quot; that they say to all those who are complying with the order, trying to be the good people and the right people and doing it the way you have asked them to. And she, I mentioned that Katie Fairchild owns a salon, and she and several others would like to know where their support is. Can you understand their frustration?

Abbott:

%MINIFYHTMLf31a9cec3759a6b158a6255e7b2b597017%

Of course. Perhaps some clarification will make it easier to understand. First, everyone has an obligation to make sure they are doing their part to stop the spread of the coronavirus. That means the standards we issue, or the standards provided by doctors about what are the safest practices, that people must adhere to if they really want to help keep their community safe. Second, what I did in my order was this. I decided that putting people behind bars is not the right solution. There are other penalties that do not imply being incarcerated. So we are in a situation here where, particularly in Dallas County, people who go out and steal things valued at $ 750 or less are not being jailed. Because the Dallas District Attorney says he is not going to prosecute them. Also in some Texas counties, I don't know if this is the case in Dallas County, they say we shouldn't put people behind bars because there is a COVID-19 problem behind bars. And yet, put this woman behind bars. So you can see the inconsistencies in the criminal justice system in Dallas County. When there are inconsistencies like that, there must be predictability and security. One thing that is predictable and secure is having a standard, and the second is fairness in the system. Victims of a pandemic who are just trying to get their stores up and running again may be subject to sanctions or regulatory authorities, but I think putting them behind bars is not the right thing to do. And therefore, that's why I modified my order, but made it clear that it was statewide policy that putting people in jail is not one of the available solutions to resolve during the course of this pandemic.

Dunbar:

Okay, can you tell us tonight where you are standing at bars and tattoo shops too? Because you had asked for suggestions. We made a story a few days ago with a bar owner who sent him a long list of suggestions for you and worked on it. He took the time to do it. Where are you with bars and tattoo shops right now?

Abbott:

And it may be that person's suggestions that I saw. I saw some good suggestions where basically the standard would be for bars, something similar to what we have in restaurants. Understand this, and it's a good argument, and that's in restaurants, sometimes there are bars. And in bars and restaurants they have the same seating requirements as the restaurant. So if restaurants can have open bars with seating limitations, why can't bars meet the same standard? Then there is that problem, and then there are other ways that bars can be safer. Keep in mind this, the difference between a bar and a restaurant is that when people go to dinner, there are a finite number of people sitting at a table dining together. In a bar, traditionally, it is meant to be a mixing place where you have an unlimited number of people coming together and mixing. Therefore, it raises a greater possibility of transmission of COVID-19. So the only thing we're working on is solutions that are somewhat similar to restaurants to give bars the opportunity to open. We continue to work with our doctors on this, who are advising us. Hopefully, we will soon announce that the bars may open.

Dunbar:

Okay, and Governor, final time-based question here. You just brought restaurants, so I would like to ask you, many restaurants ask us to ask you when we arrive (May 18), do you think they could go to 50 right now? % of occupation, phase 2 if you want?

Abbott:

That is one of the problems. I am talking to our medical advisers about tomorrow. To get guidance from them on what they are seeing and what their advice is. Therefore, my only hope is that people in Dallas, as well as in other parts of the state, will continue to do the necessary distancing practices to contain the spread of COVID-19, so that we can give doctors a really good look. Convincing numbers on how COVID-19 is contained in Texas.