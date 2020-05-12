Google Play Music Dies This Year, Imports From YT Music Library Begin Today

It's been two years since Google put Google Play Music on death row, and today Google finally announced the main step that will allow it to kill Google Music: imports from the YouTube Music library. People who used Google Play Music as an online music locker can now import their uploaded music collections to YouTube Music, allowing them to leave Google Music forever. Leaving Google Music behind will also be a non-optional situation: Today's blog post includes the news that Google Play Music will be closed "later this year," and Google says it will provide "plenty of notice,quot; before the ax falls. RIP Google Music.

The official YouTube blog has details on how exactly this will work and says: "Starting today, we are excited to begin officially inviting Google Play Music listeners to effortlessly transfer their music libraries, personal taste preferences, and playlists. to YouTube Music. " The language of YouTube in which you are going to "start inviting,quot; people should let you know that this feature is in Google's frustrating "deployment,quot; system, which means it advertises features and services before they are ready to be used by consumers and then takes weeks to deliver to each Google account If you still can't transfer your music, keep waiting! Google says that you will receive an email when the transfer process is enabled for your account.

If you have access to the feature, you can go to music.youtube.com/transfer (or click a popup in the YouTube Music app) and start the transfer. Google says that "your uploads, purchases, songs and albums added, personal and subscribed playlists, likes and dislikes, selected stations and personal taste preferences will carry over." It appears to be a one-click process, but in a video, Google says the transfer could take "a few seconds or a few days, depending on how much content has to go through."

Google Play Music had a few pricing options. The radio was ad-supported, and a subscription service could remove the ads. However, the online music locker was always free, with accommodation for 50,000 songs loaded for $ 0 a month and no ads. YouTube Music is increasing this number to 100,000 songs, which is good, and the playlists, which were previously limited to 1,000 songs, can now have 5,000 songs. Google says that "the existing prices are the same between Google Play Music and YouTube Music,quot;, but for now, it is difficult to see what the free functions are like without having access to the service.

Google Play Music covered all the audio features you could want in one app. It had online radio, podcasts, affordable music, music videos, a monthly subscription service, Google Home and Chromecast support, and an online music locker. By bundling all of that together into one app, Google Play Music became a confusing and sprawling mess of a service. The app had a big navigation drawer for individual sections, and then those sections could have tabs and tabs, and it could get lost forever in little corners of the app. Search is a great example: When you search for a song, do you mean a radio station? A podcast? Are you looking to buy something? Did you want some of your loaded music? How about a music video? You would get all of that on a flat list, so it was always littered with junk you didn't want.

Even though Google Play Music was a nasty and nasty app, work. For people with music collections that can't be replicated by a streaming service catalog, Google Play Music allows you to easily get this music on almost all devices, for free, with a simple upload process.

Google Play Music has been abandoned for several years, with the last major feature, AI-powered radio stations coming in 2016. The accelerated death march of the past two years has led to the functionality of the service being doubled by Other Google services, primarily YouTube Music, which launched in 2015. The only feature that didn't make the jump to YouTube are podcasts, which are now covered by the Google Podcasts service. By the way, if you have a lot of podcasts on Google Play Music and want to transfer them to Google Podcast, now you can do it on podcasts.google.com/transfer too.

If this transfer from the YouTube music library turns out to be a major disaster, there aren't many alternative options for an online music locker. Amazon was Google's top music locker competitor, but that service closed in 2018. Apple's iCloud music library appears to be the only remaining main service, though you'll have to pay Apple a monthly subscription fee and support. Apple devices look dubious (Windows still uses iTunes!). If you're tired of the turbulence of this whole cloud computing thing, hosting your own online music collection with something like Plex seems like an increasingly attractive option.