Google Maps has just reviewed one of its most useful functions: BGR

An update to Google Maps brings a new user interface for the app's real-time location sharing feature.

The user interface is cleaner and more intuitive than before, but it provides the same functionality.

Swapping locations should be even more comfortable, even for the most inexperienced smartphone users.

You may have driven less than before in recent months, due to new coronavirus social distancing measures that have been implemented in most countries, but navigation apps are still very useful. Apple Maps, Google Maps and Waze introduced new features to help users deal with the health crisis. Some of them included COVID-19 resources, such as test centers and user warnings. Others made changes to company listings, such as highlighting restaurants that deliver during blockades. But the new functions that come to the navigation applications are not related to the coronavirus. Google Maps made notable changes to the user interface to share locations in real time to make it even easier to use.

Sharing the location in real time can be a useful feature in a variety of situations, not just during the coronavirus pandemic. The ability to track a loved one on the map is definitely the kind of functionality that can come in handy and give you peace of mind. Not to mention, it can make meeting with others and planning events easier than ever.

Google is quietly implementing UI change for location sharing, Android Police reports. The change in the user interface came through an update to the app along with changes on the server side, the blog notes.

To access, you will have to touch your avatar in the upper right corner, then go to Share location. The following image shows how the new UI looks (on the right) compared to the previous implementation (on the left).

The upper blue bar is replaced by a white one, and a new floating blue button that says New fee is present instead of the previous one Start Interface. The new button floats a list of contacts that can be vertically expanded to show sharing options.

You can select how long you want to share your location with your contacts from a new menu, and you can still share your location through various applications, including instant messaging and email.

Visual changes should make the entire process of sharing your location even easier than before, especially for people who can get lost in menus and don't have a firm understanding of smartphones or complex mobile apps.

The new location sharing user interface also includes a better explanation of how the shared location works and what kind of information you are sharing with others.

You will need the latest version of Google Maps (10.40.2) to access the new user interface, and even then, it may not necessarily be available in your region. Android Police It says that installing that version of Maps should activate the function on Android devices. Changes to the user interface should also happen to the iPhone at some point in the future.

Image Source: Google