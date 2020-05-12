Goldfinch Entertainment Launches TVOD Streaming Service Birdbox – Up News Info

British independent producer and financier Goldfinch Entertainment has launched the British streaming platform BirdBox.Film.

The platform launches with three channels of content selected for TVOD: documentaries, drama, and festival favorites, with more channels launching in the coming months. Topics will include horror in June, short films in July, and science fiction in August.

Films will include James Marsh doc. Nim ProjectBryan Cranston protagonist Trumbo, By Olivier Dahan Sees It In Rose, Colin Firth drama A single man and from Mira Nair The fundamentalist reácio. The founders say that each channel will have 50 titles by the summer of 2020.

June 12 will see the exclusive digital premiere of the The rise, directed by Tom Paton, after its premiere at FrightFest 2019. For the shorts, Chris Turner & # 39; s Running man It will be the first, starring Raff Law and produced by Sadie Frost and Goldfinch.

The creators say the short channel "will reward younger filmmakers who provide content, with funds to market their short, and the opportunity to have their concept reviewed and developed by the First Flights team at Goldfinch."

Phil McKenzie, COO of Goldfinch, said: “BirdBox.Film adds a key direct distribution feature to Goldfinch, which is fully in tune with the digital display habits of our modern audience. While our business plan is initially focused on the UK, technology also gives us the opportunity to expand to other territories and provide white label service to festivals, markets, distributors and media companies. The platform also adds to Goldfinch's vision of supplying a holistic package of

services to content creators to finance, produce and monetize their ideas. "