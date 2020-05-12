Funeral homes overwhelmed amid Covid-19 pandemic – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – The Covid-19 pandemic looms as a dark cloud over southeastern Michigan, claiming the lives of more than 3,000 people, the highest regional death toll in the state.

The large number of deaths weigh heavily on funeral homes as they work overtime to prepare final arrangements.

"My son, my wife, and I have been working 18 hours a day, almost seven days a week," said Stephen R. Kemp, Sr.

Stephen Kemp, president and CEO of Kemp Funeral Home and Cremations in Southfield, says he has never seen anything like this before, where an illness has claimed so many lives in such a short time.

“Never in my 36 years doing this, and teaching and preparing for this, have I seen anything like this. You know of massive victims that you can prepare for because it is a unique event. Not day after day after day after day, "he said.

Directors say call volumes have increased five times the average rate since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the metropolitan area.

“In a typical month, we make approximately 25 calls a month. In April we did 158, ”said Kemp.

As the bodies pile up, a long road of paperwork continues to exhaust a system of connecting departments.

“It emphasizes the vital records department, it emphasizes the coroner, the hospital. Highlight the doctors. Everyone who is involved from the first responders that everyone likes to talk to the last responders that we are, "he said.

Kemp is currently limiting service attendance to 10 people at a time to comply with social distancing orders.

