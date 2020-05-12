Fort Worth ISD Plans Volunteer In-Person Celebrations After Graduation – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Fort Worth ISD is preparing to celebrate the Class of 2020 with virtual graduations on Saturday, June 20 (schedule below).

The following week, students can also participate in outdoor celebrations "in person,quot;, following the recently issued TEA guidelines for such ceremonies (schedule below).

"After speaking last week with student leaders, we decided to add the option of an additional celebration," said Superintendent Kent P. Scribner. "This second event will follow the recently launched TEA directives and social distancing protocols for these outdoor celebrations."

Nearly 5,000 seniors are expected to participate in the online ceremonies; Outdoor events are voluntary and will have a limited audience.

Outdoor celebrations will also depend on public health conditions and will take place at Farrington Field or at Clark Stadium, the District's two largest outdoor sports venues June 23-26.

The district will follow CDC guidelines for social distancing.

"When I met with student leaders through Zoom last week, I was impressed by their maturity and their understanding of the complex situation we all face now," said Dr. Scribner. “His commitment to doing the right thing for everyone was impressive. We were determined to find a way to do something safely and Commissioner Morath's new guidelines allow us to do it. "

The District announced in late April that the large collection requirements established as a result of the COVID-19 virus would necessitate a virtual event. After meeting with 25 senior presidents in an online conference call, Dr. Scribner agreed to add the option of in-person celebrations at the District's two largest soccer stadiums.

"We have always wanted to find a way to allow the Class of 2020 to celebrate their hard work and accomplishments," added Dr. Scribner. “Virtual graduation will be the official ceremony; The kick-off celebration, if conditions permit, will be a voluntary gathering that will give students an opportunity to meet in person and share their joy. "

During the virtual graduation via online broadcast, students will be able to share photos of themselves in cap and gown as well as a personalized video message as they "wag the tassel,quot; to indicate their status as recent graduates.

A link will allow an unlimited number of family and friends to participate from anywhere.

This process provides each new graduate with their individual #MoveTheTassel moment with a personalized video file to share with loved ones on social media.

"We believe that the decision to hold virtual graduation ceremonies is in the best interest of everyone involved," said Superintendent Kent P. Scribner. "So if conditions permit, the in-person event will give our seniors the option of a second celebration where they can see and capture another memory."

Seniors who graduate will receive individual notices from their schools informing them when they can pick up their caps and gowns and other graduation badges and provide other instructions for participating in the ceremony online.

%MINIFYHTML0fb342ed6c02f32e56b9ce383ee978f214%

Virtual Graduation Calendar for June 20, 2020:

11am.

Arlington Heights High School

Dunbar High School

North Side High School

Southwest High School

Trimble Technical High School

World language institute

13:00.

Marine Creek Collegiate High School

Pascual High School Polytechnic High School

TCC / South Collegiate High School

Texas Academy of Biomedical Sciences

3:00 pm.

Benbrook High School

Carter-Riverside High School

Diamond Hill Jarvis High School

South Hills High School

Successful high school

5:00 pm.

Boulevard Heights (combined with Jo Kelly)

Eastern Hills High School

Jo Kelly School (combined with Boulevard Heights)

OVERDOSE. Wyatt High School

Transition Center

Western Hills High School

Young Men's Leadership Academy

Young Women's Leadership Academy

Hours and places for voluntary in-person celebrations:

FRIDAY June 19, 2020

Boulevard Heights Boulevard Heights outdoor installation at 7:00 p.m.

Kelly School Boulevard Heights outdoor facilities at 7:00 p.m.

Transition Center Boulevard Heights outdoor facilities at 7:00 p.m.

MONDAY, June 22, 2020

Arlington Heights High School Farrington Field at 7:00 p.m.

TUESDAY, June 23, 2020

Carter Riverside High School Farrington Field at 9:00 a.m.

Success High School Clark Stadium at 9:00 a.m.

Clark Hill High School Clark Stadium at 7:00 p.m.

Farrington Field Young Women's Leadership Academy at 7:00 p.m.

Farrington Field Young Men's Leadership Academy at 7:00 p.m.

World Language Institute Farrington Field at 7:00 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, June 24, 2020

Benbrook Middle High School Farrington Field at 9:00 a.m.

Marine Creek Collegiate High School Clark Stadium at 9:00 a.m.

TCC South Collegiate High School Clark Stadium at 9:00 a.m.

Texas Academy Biomedical Sciences Clark Stadium at 9:00 a.m.

Paschal High School Clark Stadium at 7:00 p.m.

Trimble Technical High School Farrington Field at 7:00 p.m.

THURSDAY, June 25, 2020

Farrington Field Polytechnic School at 9:00 a.m.

Southwest High School Clark Stadium at 9:00 a.m.

South Hills High School Clark Stadium at 7:00 p.m.

Western Hills High School Farrington Field at 7:00 p.m.

FRIDAY June 26, 2020

Dunbar High School Farrington Field at 9:00 a.m.

OVERDOSE. Wyatt High School Clark Stadium at 9:00 a.m.

Eastern Hills High School Clark Stadium at 7:00 p.m.

North Side High School Farrington Field at 7:00 p.m.

Coronavirus's latest news The | Coronavirus Resources