Former Jerry Stiller co-stars honor him on social media after comedy legend passed away at age 92

After Ben Stiller revealed Monday that his father, Jerry Stiller, had died of natural causes at the age of 92, the former co-stars and famous friends of the legendary comedian flocked to social media to share their memories and kind words on their honor.

Ben Still tweeted the news Monday morning in writing that Jerry was "a great father and grandfather," and Ben also noted that his Zoolander Co-star was "Anne's most dedicated husband for about 62 years,quot;. Ben said his father will be "missed,quot;, and ended his tweet by simply writing, "I love you dad."

Ben's parents, Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara, were a popular comedy team in the 1960s known as "Stiller and Meara,quot;. The duo performed regularly on The Ed Sullivan Show and Tonight's show with Johnny Carson. Anna Meara died in May 2015 at the age of 85.

Later in his career, Jerry returned to 90s comedy. Seinfeld as Frank Costanza, and after finishing that series, he switched to the role of Arthur Spooner in King of queens, who played for nine seasons until the end of the series in 2007.

"I was not the first father in Seinfeld. There was another parent, whom I replaced, "said Jerry Don in 2005. “I was out of a job at the time. My manager had retired. He was about 70 years old and had nowhere to go. I have this opportunity in Seinfeld. I hadn't even seen the show. "

Jerry Stiller was brilliant as Frank Costanza. Festivus and Serenity Now will always be iconic.pic.twitter.com/yAJBMXxYPk – Karan (@ iamkar4n) May 12, 2020

Jerry said the idea was for him to wear a bald wig so he looked like George and "act very meek,quot; next to "screaming,quot; Estelle Harris. However, after a couple of days he realized that playing the role that way would fire him as the last man, so he asked Larry David if he could play the role his way.

Jerry Seinfeld posted a photo of himself holding the comedy album Stiller and Meara Ed Sullivan presents the last two people in the world and wrote in the legend that Jerry Stiller's comedy "will live forever."

Julia Louis-Dreyfus shared a Seinfeld Blooper with Stiller and wrote that he was "a lot of fun,quot; and a "dear human being,quot;. Jason Alexander wrote that Jerry Stiller was the kindest man he had the honor of working with.

Stiller & # 39; s King of queens The co-stars also shared love. Patton Oswalt tweeted that Jerry was "a true comedy legend,quot; and it's humiliating to even think of doing scenes with him.

The truth is, this happened all the time with Jerry Stiller. He was very funny and such a loved human being. We love it RIP Jerry Stiller.https: //t.co/kXL14zMKeX – Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) May 11, 2020

"You were at a Yoda comic skill level. I saw you laugh when you walked into the kitchen and say, 'Hi, Douglas! "" Oswalt wrote.

Kevin James wrote that Stiller was "one of the kindest, most caring and fun people to ever honor this land," while Leah Remini posted a throwback photo with her television father and wrote that she was fortunate enough to play the daughter. Jerry's for nine years. . She added that she was even luckier to meet Stiller as a man, husband, father and grandfather.

“It only comforts me to know that Anne and Jerry, the great comedy duo of Stiller and Meara are back together. I will forever be grateful for the memories, the off-screen fatherly conversations and the many years of laughter, the kindness he had shown me and my family … You will be sorely missed by Jerry, "Remini wrote.



