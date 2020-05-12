Fmr. The chairman of the SF Construction Commission was charged with bank fraud after allegedly stealing $ 478K – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – A former chairman of the San Francisco Construction Commission was charged in federal court with bank fraud for allegedly diverting to his personal bank account $ 478,000 that clients of his engineering firm were seeking to pay to the city Prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Rodrigo Santos, 61, of San Francisco, co-founder of Santos and Urrutia Structural Engineers Inc., was charged with one count of bank fraud in a criminal complaint filed with the United States District Court in San Francisco on Monday.

He was arrested Tuesday morning, made an initial appearance before a federal magistrate, and was released on $ 100,000 bail, according to United States Attorney's spokesman Abraham Simmons.

Santos is accused of fraudulently depositing 261 checks totaling $ 478,000 in his personal account that his clients thought were intended for payments to the Building Inspection Department and other city departments.

San Francisco city attorney Dennis Herrera said the federal prosecution stemmed from a civil fraud lawsuit he filed against Santos in 2018 and was later updated with new theft charges in January.

The civil lawsuit alleges that Santos stole $ 420,000 in 221 checks from customers who were told that the checks were necessary to pay city fees. The federal criminal lawsuit increases the number of checks to 261 and the amount to $ 478,000.

The civil lawsuit also includes charges of permit fraud.

Herrera stated: “Our case against Mr. Santos exposed both how he undermined public safety and how he defrauded his own clients. Our team developed a detailed case against Mr. Santos, and I am pleased that the United States Attorney's Office has used that information to help build his criminal case. "

The civil lawsuit alleges that, in some cases, checks made to agencies such as the Department of Building Inspection and the Department of Public Works were backed on the back with the agency's initials and then deposited into Santos' account.

In some cases, the acronym DBI on the front of the check had additional letters added to say RODBIGO SANTOS, according to the lawsuit.

Simmons said the criminal complaint cites examples of both types of allegedly fraudulent endorsements.

The bank fraud charge carries a potential maximum penalty of 30 years in prison if Santos is convicted.

Simmons said the next Santos court appearance is scheduled before a federal magistrate on Friday to identify his defense attorney.

Santos was named a member of the city's Building Inspection Commission by Mayor Willie Brown in 2000 and was named chairman of the commission by Mayor Gavin Newsom in 2004.

