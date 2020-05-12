Filmfare presents: The main adaptations of Bollywood's Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay

Everyone knows that Devdas by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay is one of the most adapted novels in the history of Indian cinema. But other works by this Bengali novelist have also been adapted by our filmmakers. Most of the time they told a simple story about the complexities of the heart. Here we present a list of some of Bollywood's best adaptations of his seminal works over the centuries. I hope you add this quarantine to your viewing pleasure.

Devdas (1955)

Director: Bimal Roy

Cast: Dilip Kumar, Suchitra Sen, Vyjayanthimala

Bimal Roy was the PC Barua cameraman directed by Devdas (1936) and was eager to make his own version. He chose Dilip Kumar as the tragic lover and such was Kumar's dedication to the role that he is said to have had to consult psychiatrists to get out of character. Vyjayanthimala, who was recognized as a dancer, is also said to have been taken seriously as a dramatic actor after the release of this film. Roy took cinematic liberties from both the original novel and Sharat Chandra Chatterjee's novel. There is no scene where Paro and Chandramukhi meet in both the novel and the original movie, but here they briefly see each other and guess the identity of the other. Bengali actress Suchitra Sen, known for her natural naturalness on camera, was introduced to Hindi cinema audiences through this film as Parvati, while Vyjayanthimala played the nautch girl with a heart of gold, Chandramukhi.

Devdas (2002)

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Shah Rukh Khan plays Devdas, a wealthy law graduate who returns from London and falls in love with his next-door neighbor, Paro (Aishwarya). However, due to the class difference between them, her family does not consent to their marriage. Devdas breaks his heart and becomes an alcoholic due to the pain of separation from his childhood love. Paro's mother married her to a family that is richer than the Devdas family. She marries a widower with children who has no interest in her. Devdas finds help in the arms of a Chandramukhi courtesan (Madhuri Dixit). You simply cannot reconcile with separation and your health deteriorates. In the end, breathe one last time at the door of Paro's new home. She can only watch helplessly from afar as he dies. Bhansali took various liberties with the original material while making this movie. Chief among them is the song Dola re dola, where Parvati and Chandramukhi were seen dancing together.

Parineeta (1953)

Director: Bimal Roy

Cast: Ashok Kumar, Meena Kumari, Manorama

Based on Saratbabu's 1914 novel of the same name, Parineeta takes you to a world where one look was enough to convey a thousand words. Lalita (Meena Kumari) is an orphan niece of an impoverished employee named Gurucharan (Nazir Hussain). Shekhar (Ashok Kumar), is the son of his wealthy neighbor owner. Lalita has always liked Shekhar. She likes to attend to her room, she keeps her wardrobe tidy and she likes to accompany her mother. One day, on a night with a full moon, the two even exchange garlands. For Lalita, that is enough. She begins to think of herself as Shekhar's wife. Gurucharan is indebted to Shekhar's father, who is behind his property. When a stranger Girin (Asit Baran) pays off the loan out of the kindness of his heart, it is implied that Gurucharan has sold his daughter to Girin. To save Lalita's reputation, she must marry Girin. An angry Shekhar also agrees to get married. This emotional storm is affected by a quick thought on the part of Girin.

Parineeta (2005)

Director: Pradeep Sarkar

Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan, Saif Ali Khan

Sarkar, who was making his directorial debut with the film, took a risk choosing rookie Vidya Balan in a love triangle where he faced established stars like Sanjay Dutt and Saif Ali Khan. Contrary to all expectations, she made this period her own romance. She became the reason why people watched the movie. She looked like a '60s heroine in the movie and justified Sarkar's confidence in her. Being a Vidu Vinod Chopra production, this version of Parineeta was more luxurious than the Bimal Roy version. It was also more melodramatic, although the spirit of the novel remained in the film.

Biraj Bahu (1954)

Director: Bimal Roy

Cast: Kamini Kaushal, Abhi Bhattacharya, Pran

It is based on Sarat Chandra Chatterjee's novel, Biraj Bou. Biraj (Kamini Kaushal) is married to Nilambar Chakraborty (Abhi Bhattacharya) when she was a child. The couple has no children. Nilambar is an unemployed man of good character who likes to spend his time making kirtans and helping people during funerals. Her brother is a cunning man and creates a partition between them and even buys their joint properties by false means. Biraj makes clay toys and sells them to make ends meet. Even at this stage, Nilamber does not become mundane. He still lives up to his old activities and cannot find a job. Your situation worsens. Right now, she is kidnapped by a local contractor who is in love with her beauty. However, she can escape her captor. The ending is quite melodramatic when she dies at her husband's feet. Looking back, the movie may seem like a big tear, but at the time of its release, the movie was highly appreciated. Kamini Kaushal even won a Filmfare for his performance.

Majhli Didi (1967)

Director: Hrishikesh Mukherjee

Cast: Meena Kumari, Dharmendra

It is based on the Bengali language story, Mejdidi (Middle Sister) by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay. Hemangini is the chhoti bahu, the wife of Bipin (Dharmendra), the youngest of two wealthy brothers who own a large store in the village. Bipin's older brother Naveen (Bipin Gupta) and Bipin's cunning wife Kadambari (Lalita Pawar) don't look much like her because she's a polite, modern girl who speaks her mind. Their relationships deteriorate further when Hem testifies against his brother-in-law in a court case. In such a scenario, comes Kishan (Sachin), Kadambari's half brother. His mother is dead and he has nowhere to go. Kadambari treats him like a servant, but it is Hem who takes care of him. A bond develops between her and the child. He begins to see her as an adoptive mother. Both Sachin and Meena Kumari were above all others in the movie. They were presented as real people and not as cartoons, and some of their scenes together brought tears to your eyes.

Chhoti Bahu (1971)

Director: KB Tilak

Cast: Sharmila Tagore, Rajesh Khanna, Nirupa Roy

It is based on the Bindur Chhele novel written by Saratchandra Chatterjee. Radha (Sharmila Tagore) is the only daughter of a wealthy merchant. She has epilepsy. Her marriage is arranged with a doctor, Madhu (Rajesh Khanna) who accepts her even after learning of her condition. When her condition is seen to disappear when she plays with Madhu's older brother's newborn son Shriram (Tarun Bose), he and his wife Sita (Nirupa Roy) let her raise the boy. The problems start when Madhu and Ram's sister Paro (Shashikala) comes to live with them. She cannot tolerate the harmony between Radha and Sita and wants to end it. She continues to fill Sita's mind against Radha and even tries to keep the boy away from his adoptive mother. Finally, she tells the boy that Radha would die if he approached her. Radha falls ill, but fortunately, her health returns when Gopi (Sarika) returns to her.

Khushboo (1975)

Director: Gulzar.

Cast: Jeetendra, Hema Malini, Sharmila Tagore

The film was based on Sharat Chandra Chattopadhyay's Panditmashai novel. Kusum (Hema Malini) and Vrindavan (Jeetendra) are two children who live in a small town. They marry like children. But later, a misunderstanding occurs between their families and Kusum is not accepted as a daughter-in-law. Vrindavan grows up to be a doctor and marries a child widow Lakhi (Sharmila Tagore). They have a son Charan (Master Raju). Lakhi dies and Vrindavan, coincidentally, comes to care for a patient in the village of Kusum. She recognizes him but he doesn't. They invariably get closer and even she becomes attached to her young son. But he has not forgotten the humiliation that has been conferred on him and, because of that, misunderstandings occur between them. How Vrindavan recovers forms the crux of the story.

Swami (1977)

Director: Basu Chatterjee.

Cast: Shabana Azmi, Vikram, Girish Karnad, Utpal Dutt

The film was adapted from a Sarat Chandra novel of the same name. Saudamini "Mini,quot; (Shabana Azmi) has grown up idolizing her forward-thinking uncle (Utpal Dutt). Like him, she loves to read western literature, she likes western philosophers and is an atheist at heart. Her God-fearing mother doesn't like her growing intimacy with neighborhood boy Naren (Vikram), who is in love with her beauty and intellect, but it takes a long time to make her intentions clear. Mini marries a wealthy Ghanshyam (Girish Karnad) wheat merchant. He is the epitome of patience and does not react to his temper tantrums and mood swings. In her mind, she has become a prisoner in her husband's house and wants to break free. But only when he takes the royal step does he begin to realize his foolishness. She understands the breadth of her husband's heart and the last scene, where he asks her to return home, completes her transformation from a rebellious girl to a wife. While Utpal Dutt and Girish Karnad shone individually, the film belonged to Shabana Azmi. Their expressions of mercury carried the day.

Apne Paraye (1980)

Director: Basu Chatterjee.

Cast: Shabana Azmi, Amol Palekar, Girish Karnad, Utpal Dutt

The film is based on Sarat Chandra's Nishkriti novel. Utpal Dutt, a high-ranking Calcutta-based lawyer adores his younger cousin, Chander (Amol Palekar). Chander is a little lazy, not interested in taking a permanent job, and only interested in music. His wife, Sheela (Shabana Azmi), practically runs the house and considers herself quite strict. The defender's wife Siddheswari (Ashalata) also like both of them. Everything is fine until Utpal Dutt's younger brother Haish (Girish Karnad) lands with his wife Naintara (Bharti Achrekar). Naintara becomes jealous of Sheela's control over the house and conspires against her. She takes Sheela and Chander out of the house with the help of her husband. Harish also files a lawsuit against them. Suddenly, life is on a downward spiral for them. It is only through the intervention of the older brother that things are smoothed out once again. The rivalries and politics of a joint family are amply portrayed in the film.