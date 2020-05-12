Fauci plans to use hearing to warn of & # 39; unnecessary suffering and death & # 39;

WASHINGTON – Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert and a central figure in the government's response to the coronavirus, plans to deliver a severe warning to the Senate Tuesday: Americans would experience "unnecessary suffering and death,quot; if the country opens up prematurely.

Fauci, who has become perhaps the nation's most respected voice during the worst public health crisis in a century, is one of the top four government doctors scheduled to testify remotely in a high-profile audience, and very unusual, Tuesday before the Senate of Health, Committee of Education, Work and Pensions. He made his comments in an email to a New York Times reporter on Monday night.

"The main message I want to convey to the Senate HLP committee tomorrow is the danger of trying to open the country prematurely," he wrote. "If we omit the checkpoints in the 'Open America Again' guidelines, we risk multiple outbreaks across the country. This will not only result in unnecessary suffering and death, but will actually slow us down in our quest to return to The normality ".

It is a message totally at odds with the argument of the things they are looking for that President Donald Trump has been trying to present: that the states are ready to reopen and the pandemic is under control.

In the Rose Garden on Monday morning, Trump stated that "we have met the moment and we have prevailed," although he later withdrew the comments and said he only meant that the country had prevailed by increasing access to coronavirus testing. , a public statement Health experts say this is not true.

Fauci, who has worked under Republican and Democratic presidents for more than three decades and has worked to master the art of contradicting Trump without correcting him, echoed the language of Trump's own plan, Opening Up America Again, which sets guidelines for State officials consider reopening their economies.

But signs of opposition from parts of Trump's party appeared almost immediately. Shortly after Fauci's comments were released Monday night, Rep. Andy Biggs, Republican of Arizona, pressed on Twitter and invoked another prominent scientist: Dr. Deborah L. Birx, Coordinator of Response to Trump's Coronavirus. .

"Dr. Fauci has continually used his intimidating pulpit to generate public criticism of governors seeking to open their states," wrote Biggs. “The Fauci-Birx team has replaced faith with fear and hope with despair. The remedy is to open up our society and our economy. Trust and respect our freedom. "

The White House plan recommends, among other things, that before reopening states should have a "downward trajectory of positive evidence,quot; or a "downward trajectory of documented cases,quot; of coronavirus for two weeks, while conducting screening tests contact and robust "sentinel surveillance,quot; of asymptomatic people in vulnerable populations, such as nursing homes.

But the guidelines are not mandatory. As the death toll rises (more than 80,000 Americans have lost their lives to COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus), many states are reopening without adhering to them, seeking to ease pain as millions of hardworking and small people Business Homeowners face economic ruin while taking refuge in their homes.

In more than half of the states that relaxed the restrictions last week, case counts increased, the proportion of positive test results increased, or both.

"We are not reopening based on science," said Dr. Thomas R. Frieden, former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "We are reopening based on politics, ideology and public pressure. And I think it will end badly."

Tuesday's hearing will be Fauci's first appearance before Congress since Trump declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency on March 13, and will offer him the opportunity to address lawmakers and the public without the president on his side. The last time Fauci appeared on Capitol Hill on March 11, when he was still allowed to testify before the Democratic-controlled House, he made headlines by bluntly telling the nation, "Things will get worse."

His return to the Capitol, albeit virtual, will be a must-see on television in Washington, one of the strangest high-risk audiences in recent memory.

He will appear alongside Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Dr. Stephen Hahn, Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration; and Admiral Brett P. Giroir, assistant secretary of health. Redfield and Hahn are also quarantined after exposure to the virus, as are committee chairman Senator Lamar Alexander, Republican for Tenn.

All witnesses will testify remotely, and Alexander will direct the hearing from his home in Maryville, Tennessee. But Fauci, who has been the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, will be the star. It has been largely out of public view for the past two weeks, ever since Trump canceled his daily coronavirus task force briefings.

At 79, Fauci has become a sudden celebrity during the pandemic and a target for the far right. Her face, with her wire-rimmed glasses and well-groomed gray hair, has been commemorated in sweatshirts, knee-high socks and mugs. A petition has been circulated to name him "People's Sexiest Man Alive,quot;, and someone who really got that title, actor Brad Pitt, has portrayed Fauci on "Saturday Night Live."

However, some conservatives see him as a media hound that is undermining the president.

After Trump said pharmaceutical companies would prepare a coronavirus vaccine "soon," Fauci modified the president's schedule, giving a more accurate estimate of at least a year or 18 months.

When Trump said a "cure,quot; might be possible, Fauci explained that antiviral drugs were being studied to see if they could make the disease less serious. In March, he gave an extraordinarily candid interview to Jon Cohen, a writer for Science magazine, confessing that he knew that Trump's claims that he had curbed the pandemic by banning travel from China were inconsistent with the facts.

"I know, but what do you want me to do?" he said. "I mean, seriously, Jon, let's face it, what do you want me to do?"

After that interview, many in Washington thought that Trump could fire Fauci, and the president stoked those fears by retweeting a conservative hashtag, #FireFauci.

In fact, it would be very difficult for the President to fire him because he is not a political candidate. And Trump himself has dismissed that conversation; He called Fauci "a wonderful guy," and joked last month that Fauci, who is from Brooklyn, is so popular that he could compete against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the New York Liberal Democrat, and "win easily." . "

