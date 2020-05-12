Fauci Plans To Inform Senate Committee Of Opening Risks Too Soon – Up News Info

Anthony Fauci, a member of President Donald Trump's coronavirus task force, plans to warn of the risks of reopening the country too soon in a Tuesday appearance before a Senate Committee.

The hearing of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions will be closely watched. In addition to coverage on cable news networks, NBC News plans to take it, with Lester Holt presenting a special report.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, wrote in an email to The New York Times on Monday that he wants to convey "the danger of trying to open the country prematurely." If we omit the checkpoints in the "Open America Again" guidelines, then we risk multiple outbreaks across the country. This will not only result in unnecessary suffering and death, but will actually slow us down in our quest to return to normal. ”

Trump has been pressing some states to reopen their economies, even as the White House has created a set of guidelines for the reopening. In a note, Attorney General William Barr ordered top federal prosecutors "to be vigilant in ensuring that their protections are protected, while the public is protected."

Fauci will testify remotely, as the Senate grapples with how to conduct business amid the coronavirus epidemic. Fauci has been in "modified quarantine" after coming into contact with a White House member who later tested positive for the virus.

They will also testify remotely before the committee Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control; Brett Giroir, Assistant Secretary for Health, Department of Health and Human Services; and Stephen Hahn, commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration. The committee's chairman, Senator Lamar Alexander (R-TN), will also appear on video, after he was quarantined when one of his employees tested positive.