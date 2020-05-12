Fauci Hearing Fashion, with nude senators and lots of red ribbons

Image: Getty

This morning, the medical adviser to the White House coronavirus task force, Dr. Anthony Fauci, testified before the US Senate. USA That the nation must be cautious about reopening too quickly, especially since the total death toll from coronavirus (currently at 80,000) is actually probably much higher than the official registered state. In response, many members of the Republican-controlled Senate decided to bring out their best fashions inspired by American anti-intellectualism by customizing red, white, and blue ties in the absence of protective masks. These are some of the best looks and worst shots from Senate hearings.

Senator without a mask Rand Paul demonstrated that one can be a doctor simultaneously and Avoid medical advice with an Old Glory-inspired tie and a completely bare face as you refute Dr. Fauci's actual evidence with some good Republican guess:

"So I think we should be a little humble in our belief that we know what's best for the economy," said Paul. "And as much as I respect him, Dr. Fauci, I don't think it's the end. I don't think you're the only person making a decision. We can listen to his advice, but there are people on the other side who say there won't be a raise. sudden and that we can open the economy safely and the facts will confirm it. "

True to fashion, Senator Susan Collins "Maybe she will, maybe she won't" opted for an elegant and utilitarian surgical mask midway through the process.

Others who choose the raw dog include the testimonials of Kelly Loeffler, Bill Cassidy, Richard Burr, Lisa Murkowski and Mike Braun. (Washington Post, Twitter)

Speaking of bald faces, workers who were quarantined inside a Pennsylvania factory to produce PPE materials for health workers, without risk of infection or infecting others, He would rather Trump, Pence, and all the other unmasked leaders not come to his factory to take pictures.

Factory officials at the Braskem factory asked the White House press team to postpone a visit scheduled for last Friday due to concerns that President Trump and Vice President Pence were frequently photographed without masks. protectors in hospitals, nursing homes and other places. where they could be exposed to covid-19. Not to mention the fact that Katie Miller, Mike Pence's assistant has positive result for covid-19, and all White House employees (except the two who were traveling from state to state taking photographs in proximity to other human beings, apparently) have been ordered to cover their faces. (Washitngton Post)