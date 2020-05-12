Fantasia Barrino shares rare photos of her beautiful mother, Diane and fans rediscovering this about the duo

It turns out that Fantasia Barrino has a real-life twin: her beautiful mother, Diane Barrino.

the American idol The winner visited Instagram over the weekend, where she put a smile on her followers' faces with a series of photos of her beloved mother, Diane.

The actress and author wrote a heartfelt note for Diane as they celebrated Mother's Day like millions of people around the world. Fantasia's husband, Kendall Taylor, did the same for his warrior mother.

The diva, who is also the mother of two children, confessed: "It is Mother's Day,quot; Every day with her children. We love you mommy I know @ vh1_teenybarrino is preparing dinner for you, and it will be amazing! Mommy, we have seen you perform miracles for us when we are children and adults. You have taught me to be such an elegant woman. I know that in my youth I did not listen, but would you tell me (when you start having children, you will understand), and now I do. I do things that the children say (you act like a mom), and I say that this is my mom. I said that to say this, mom (all the things you've taught me LOOK LIKE ME) Happy Mother's Day Queen of a Queen. "

Fans rushed into the comment section to point out the obvious, Diane pressed copy and paste when she gave birth to Fantasia.

A sponsor made the follower say, "It's like looking in a mirror, they're twins."

Another supporter explained, "Happy Mother's Day to you Diane, you are truly blessed to have such a phenomenal, sweet, caring and loving daughter. Thank you for sharing your baby with the world and with me! ❤️🙏🏽❤️🙏🏽 ❤️ "

Kendall shared some photos accompanied by this sweet message: "Mother's Day: @fused_wisdom – What day isn't Mother's Day? You fed us while you were hiding in the room, not eating sometimes. She bought me and @ beardedtrader9 shoes when you only had two pairs to wear at work I took all my collect calls and still called the King out of me He taught me character when my father was away and kept me at a level that I now support other men. Whatever I achieve in this life is symbolic since I am a strong seed that fell from a Great Tree! I love you, mom. "

Kendall's mother replied: "@ salute1st You always find the absolutely perfect words to bring warmth to my heart. Thank you for being my Son and for always showing me unconditional love. I love you eternally ❤️❤️❤️”

Fantasia is surrounded by a lot of love these days.



