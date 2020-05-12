Fans are upset Mamba Sports Academy removed "Mamba,quot; on their behalf: Officials say they did it out of respect for Kobe Bryant

Fans threaten to remove their support for the Mamba Sports Academy after he announced via his Instagram page that he would remove "Mamba,quot; from his name forever.

The academy CEO said the youth sports training business's decision to eliminate Mamba is actually to honor the late legend, the memory of Kobe Bryant.

"Today, regarding an incomparable legacy, the Academy will remove the 'Mamba' on behalf of the Mamba Sports Academy, to take it to the rafters, where it belongs," said the CEO of the Sports Academy, Chad Faulkner, it's a statement.

This decision was not a good one for fans, who turned to the comment sections of their posts to express their anger and confusion. This prompted the Sports Academy Instagram page to disable comments for most of their posts, but we were able to capture some fan comments before that happened.

"Totally without following. Why would you change the name? You would think he would keep the name in his honor. How sad, ”wrote one person.

"They are lying to the public. Changing the name was not out of 'respect', that was strictly a commercial move … respect your name!" Another wrote.

To give you some background, Kobe partnered with The Sports Academy in 2018, which led to the name change. The academy was founded in 2016.

People are upset that Kobe spent much of his time at the academy and was traveling to the Thousand Oaks facility with his daughter Gianna and seven other people when his helicopter crashed on January 26.

Faulkner further discussed his decision with ESPN's The Undefeated saying, "Our beliefs and thoughts are that Kobe is one of one." Mamba "is one of one. And with that as we move forward as The Sports Academy, it's more appropriate to place Kobe in another Hall of Fame, if you like, and really respect a legacy that really is unrivaled, frankly, and let that live alone. We will continue to do the work we do. "

On Tuesday, The Sports Academy had already changed its website to reflect its new name, and says it will make signage changes to its buildings in Thousand Oaks and Redondo Beach, according to TMZ.

It is unclear whether the entire reaction the academy receives will change its mind, but in an updated statement, the academy said: "The change of the name from Mamba Sports Academy to Sports Academy, the original name of 2016, is not a decision that we It came lightly or on our own. It was a mutual agreement made in accordance with the wishes of your estate. Thank you for respecting that decision in these turbulent times. "

