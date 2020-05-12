Experts Urge Northern Texans to Watch for Signs of Abuse – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

There were nightmarish conditions for a 6-year-old boy rescued from a padlocked shed in Dallas over the weekend.

According to court documents obtained by Up News Info 11, police officers who responded to the scene found the boy "standing alone in the black shed, his hands tied behind his back with shoelaces."

During an interview with experts on child abuse, the boy told investigators that "they always leave him in the backyard and he is not allowed to enter the house,quot;, that his grandmother "bathes him outside by spraying him with water,quot; and that they gave him a bag to use as a bathroom. Those documents also detailed the conditions in the shed, saying it was infested with rats and insects.

The boy's grandmother, Esmeralda Lira, 53, and her boyfriend, José Balderas, were arrested and are being held on bail of $ 100,000 each for serious crimes of danger to children. Neither will be released due to immigration withholding.

And although the community has responded with outrage and anguish, local advocates for children know that the community is best served with action.

"Just stay tuned, if you're at the grocery store, or you walk through your neighborhood, and you see something fishy, ​​or something that just makes your gut feel bad, make a report," said Lynn Davis, President and CEO. from the Dallas Children & # 39; s Advocacy Center. "If you're wrong, that's fine, too. At least he was investigated and we know the boy is safe. If he's right, maybe he's saving that boy's life."

While not talking about a particular case, Davis is among the DCAC experts who have been alarming for months, concerned about the unprecedented drop in abuse reports.

"Statewide, we have reduced about 50% in referrals," said Davis. “But, we also know that the people who generally do the reporting are their daycares, their schools, and their after-school programs. Well, none of those people are seeing our kids these days and we know that as soon as we get back to normal and the kids get back to school, those reports will skyrocket. ”

But abused children cannot wait.

The 6-year-old boy rescued from the shed with a padlock told police that the abuse started when he "left school because of this crown thing." Apparently he was being punished for stealing food. Two other children in the home were removed and placed in CPS custody.

Advocates for children are urging northern Texans to take advantage of online resources to learn how to spot abuse, especially now that adults have fewer opportunities to intervene.

"We also know that the longer physical abuse lasts in a family, the worse it gets worse overall," Davis said, "and if no one is making those reports and no one else outside the home is seeing those children, we know that the abuse is going to get worse and worse. "