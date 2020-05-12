Eva Marcille addresses Georgia primary election, but fans mention RHOA virtual meeting

Eva Marcille had something to say to her fans about the Georgia primary, but they seemed to focus on something else. His followers had all kinds of opinions about the RHOA virtual meeting that aired last Sunday.

‘ATTENTION: TODAY (5/11) is the last day to register to vote in the Georgia Primary Elections (President, Congress and General Assembly) to be held on JUNE 9! Your vote matters. #sterlingsays "Eva captioned her post.

Someone said, "Georgia, everything that is happening in your state (Governor / DA friends with murderers) there is no reason not to appear and appear in numbers!"

Another follower also believes that people have to go out and vote when the time comes: "Everyone, please go vote! Since you are not going to vote as if life depended on it, VOTE AS EVERYONE IS BUYING DURING RONA."

Another commenter said: Gracias Thanks for this! Registering and voting is more important than ever! And someone else said this: "Why are you putting pressure on people to go and vote when the vote has done nothing for Black Folk in years? "

An enemy brought the RHOA to the meeting and said: & # 39; WE VOTED TO HAVE IT OUT OF RHOA‼ ️‼ ️‼ ️‼ ️ Girl you READ for filth! & # 39; And another follower posted this: & # 39; If you support successful black women, then why other pages that download them. Black women no longer want your support if you choose to act like this. "

A follower said: ‘lmao @evamarcille tried hard to come for the big girls Nene and Porsha. She was inserting herself into arguments that had nothing to do with her. Poor baby, she came so strong for Nene, but it was counterproductive because Nene read it with filth, it was so embarrassing to see her. Fighting Nene is the only thing that will make her relevant enough, Nene is her ticket to securing the peach. "

Another RHOA fan said, "Porsha destroyed you last night and your husband looked stupid trying to defend you."

As previously reported, Michael defended Eva after the RHOA ladies came for her.

The Shade Room republished the video in which it pulls a few things from its chest after the RHOA Virtual Meeting that aired yesterday.



