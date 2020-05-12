European Film Awards modifies eligibility rules for 2020 due to coronavirus – Up News Info

The European Film Awards have modified their eligibility criteria for 2020 to allow movies to be released online, and have also expanded the rating window from May to November.

Previously, the films had to have been released in theaters between June 1, 2019 and May 31, 2020 to qualify for the award ceremony, which will take place this year in Reykjavik on December 12.

However, the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic has left many films without an official first screening, either at a festival or in a regular cinema, leading to the rule change, which the organization described as "exceptional" by 2020. .

A film will be eligible now if it opens in theaters or online before the end of November, and rights holders also agree to provide the film on the EFA VOD Platform for its 3,800 voting members.

“We cannot ignore the dramatic changes that the pandemic has brought to the film industry. Many releases had to be rescheduled, postponed, or moved online. Therefore, we are exceptionally changing the eligibility rules for EPT 2020 to allow those films that failed to premiere as planned to still be recognized, ”said EPT President Mike Downey.

Last year's European Film Awards saw The favorite collects the film and director awards.