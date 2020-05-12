ESPN expert shares laughable opinion on Jordan Love and Aaron Rodgers

The absence of sports is driving us all crazy. To some extent, then, speakers on television networks like ESPN and Fox Sports should be expected to offer absurd shots to provoke a reaction and pass the time.

But a Tuesday episode of ESPN's "Get Up,quot; presented such a bad opinion that it went beyond the typical daytime nonsense of the past few weeks. NFL member Dan Graziano told a panel that he believes Love will win more Super Bowls in his career than Rodgers, who has one ring and could possibly get another one before retiring. His colleagues laughed at the suggestion.

"All Jordan Love has to do is win two to make this prediction come true," Graziano said, not acknowledging the fact that only 12 quarterbacks in NFL history have claimed multiple championships.

ESPN's tweet graph for the appearance accidentally tagged an Australian social justice nonprofit instead of its own show.

Graziano later explained his prediction as intentionally crazy because he had been asked for a bold take.

"When someone allows you the freedom to say something slightly crazy, you swing toward the fences." Exactly!!! https://t.co/mKzubj8br0 – Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) May 12, 2020

However, Bold doesn't mean asking a random shot generator to spit words out, that's how we assume Graziano came to his opinion.

Before Love can think about winning Super Bowls, he'll have to figure out how to grow as a passer while supporting Rodgers in what could be an icy dynamic between competitors. Even his future as an NFL starter is not guaranteed.