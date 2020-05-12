Enjoy food from local James Beard Awards 2020 nominees

Proof that there is good news from this chaotic time, the James Beard Foundation recently announced its nominees for the 2020 James Beard Awards, and a host of talented local chefs and restaurants were among the honored. In recent years, these lists of semi-finalists and nominees may have led fans to make an immediate reservation for one of the nominated establishments. Now, with the coronavirus pandemic that disrupts our daily lives, that's not an option.

However, despite the current ban on dining, most of the nominated chefs and restaurants are still cooking for the public, offering take-out and delivery (and, in many cases, grocery) options. Before the James Beard Awards 2020 winners are announced on September 25, this is how you can enjoy and support Boston nominees.

Focaccia with taleggio at Fox & the Knife. — Michelle Jay for Boston.com

Best New Restaurant: Fox & the Knife

Before the coronavirus, it almost felt like a miracle to get a seat at Karen Akunowicz's highly praised Fox & the Knife restaurant. Now the Southie venue offers takeout and delivery through Fox Pasta and Fox at Home. The first is available Wednesday through Sunday from noon and includes freshly made pasta, homemade sauces, house ricotta, and a few other snacks and pantry staples. The latter is available from 4 p.m. At 8 pm. on Wednesdays and Sundays, and offers Fox & the Knife classics such as tallegio, tagliatelle bolognese and pepe e cacio (Akunowicz's twist on cacio e pepe). Are you missing Fox aperol snacks and knife? They also have a pink spritz kit, you just need to provide the alcohol. (28 West Broadway, Boston; 617-766-8630)

Chef Cassie Piuma at Sarma. —Lane Turner / Globe Staff

Best Northeast Chef: Cassie Piuma

Experience Cassie Piuma's groundbreaking food at her eastern Mediterranean destination, Sarma, in Somerville, which offers takeaway food Wednesday through Sunday starting at 4 p.m. At 8 pm. Menus are regularly updated on Sarma's social media, but you'll likely find dishes like sweet potato challah, grilled eggplant shish, Turkish lamb dumplings, grilled salmon salad, and tahini chocolate chip cookies. Cocktail kits were recently added to the takeout menu, along with wines and a six-pack from Miller High Life. Orders must be made by calling the restaurant, starting at noon. (249 Pearl St., Somerville; 617-764-4464)

Chef Tiffani Faison at Fool’s Errand in Boston. —Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe

Best Northeast Chef: Tiffani Faison

While Faison’s Big Heart Hospitality restaurants – Forand’s Errand, Orfano, Sweet Cheeks Q and Tiger Mama – do not currently offer takeout or delivery, you can purchase gift cards on their individual websites or donate to the Big Heart Hospitality Fund here.

Pan de Za & # 39; tie at Sofra Bakery & Cafe. —Pat Greenhouse / Globe Staff

Outstanding Baker: Maura Kilpatrick

At Sofra Bakery & Cafe, Kilpatrick's charming Cambridge restaurant, diners can shop for everything from meze, small snacks like tahini hummus and za's bread, to shakshuka kits and tasty meatloaf. But don't skip the baked goods Kilpatrick is known for: sesame cashew, hazelnut chocolate baklava, tapioca pudding, and chocolate tartlets. Orders can be made online or by calling the cafeteria. (1 Belmont St., Cambridge; 617-661-3161)

Ana Sortun, chef-owner of Oleana. —Matthew J. Lee / Globe Staff

Outstanding Chef: Ana Sortun

Sortun's Middle Eastern restaurant, Oleana, has been closed since the closure began. But diners can still support their two sister restaurants, Sofra Bakery & Cafe and Sarma (see above), or buy gift cards for Oleana until the Cambridge treasure is reopened.

The Italian Coppa grinder. —Ken Oringer

Featured restaurateur: Jamie Bissonnette and Ken Oringer

Support the powerful duo that is Bissonnette and Oringer by ordering at two of their JK Food Group restaurants: Coppa and Toro. At Coppa in the South End, takeaway and delivery are available starting at 4 p.m. At 8 pm. Daily when you can call or order online for cheese plates and grinders, rigatoni and smoked ham pizza, tiramisu, and bottles of sparkling wine. In Toro, takeout and delivery orders can be made starting at 4 p.m. At 8 pm. Wednesdays to Sundays; stock up on Spanish tapas like grilled octopus, fried potatoes and salted cod croquettes. The South End hangout also offers sister restaurant Little Donkey's fried chicken sandwich, plus cocktail kits, canned fish, and pantry items. (Coppa: 253 Shawmut Ave., Boston; 617-391-0902; Toro: 1704 Washington St., Boston; 617-536-4300)

Mei Mei chef / owner Irene Li. —Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe

Rising Star Chef of the Year: Irene Li

Mei Mei, Li's Chinese-American restaurant in the Fenway / Kenmore neighborhood, has tackled the coronavirus head-on, transforming into a grocery store, packing meals for front-line healthcare workers as part of the Off They Plate initiative and even selling herbal starters. It's just the latest example of ingenuity that earned Li a Rising Star nomination. To shop at Mei Mei, takeout orders (available to pick up Wednesday through Sunday) can be made by phone or online for dumplings, coconut curry tubs, food kits, and pantry items. (506 Park Dr., Boston; 857-250-4959)

Diners can purchase the Shore Leave tiki mug online. —Reagan Byrne

Excellent restaurant design (76 seats and more): Hacin + Associates for Shore Leave

It is no wonder that the Boston design firm has received recognition for its work at Shore Leave: the underground oasis offers a transportation experience, complete with tropical decor and mid-century modern aesthetics. While Shore Leave is currently closed and does not offer takeout or delivery, fans can purchase gift cards or products on the bar's website.

Bakery flour sticky buns. —Kristin Teig

The 2020 James Beard Foundation Book Awards also revealed local nominees in a variety of categories, including "Milk Street: The New Rules,quot; by Christopher Kimball of Milk Street, "Vegetables Illustrated: An Inspiring Guide with 700+ Tests Kitchen Recipes,quot; from the editors at America & # 39; s Test Kitchen and, in the Baking & Desserts category, "Pastry Love: A Baker & # 39; s Journal of Favorite Recipes,quot;, by Joanne Chang. This is the fifth cookbook for Flour founder Chang, who recently released takeout and delivery to a handful of his bakery locations. Open daily from 8 a.m., Flour offers batch coffee drinks, dinner kits, sticky buns, cakes, and more at the outposts of Harvard Square, South End, and Seaport; order of collection through the Flour application or delivery through Caviar.

