Emma Stone is believed to have married Dave McCary after displaying a wedding ring on her ring finger

WENN

Fans also noted the cryptic response from the & # 39; La La Land & # 39; actress to psychologist Dr. Harold Koplewicz about marrying an anxious man when they discussed mental health.

Emma Stone has sparked rumors that she and Dave McCary They are married, after showing what appeared to be a wedding ring and making a cryptic comment about tying the knot.

It was reported in March that the "La La Land"star and ex"Saturday night live"The writer had canceled his weekend wedding plans in Los Angeles due to the coronavirus pandemic, with rumors that the nuptials are" temporarily on hold. "

However, as she appeared in Reese witherspoonIn the "Hello Sunshine" series earlier this month, fans noticed that Emma appeared to be wearing a wedding ring on her left hand where her engagement ring once stood.

The Oscar-winning star also made a comment that made fans wonder, while discussing mental health with psychologist Dr. Harold Koplewicz.

"If you marry an anxious man, you will have to know me for the rest of my life," said the doctor, to which Emma replied, "Fortunately, I did not do that."

Emma, ​​who became engaged to Dave in December (19) after two years of dating, has yet to address speculation about the marriage.