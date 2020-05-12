Eminem and Jack Dorsey donate $ 1 million to Detroit – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – Detroit's Eminem himself and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey are donating a combined $ 1 million to the city of Detroit.
Jack Dorsey tweeted a video to rapper Lil Wayne's radio show where the news was made public.
All money will go through Eminem's Marshall Mathers Foundation, which helps youth in Detroit.
$ 750k a @EminemMarshall Mathers Foundation to help people in Detroit. 🙏🏼 @LilTunechi #YoungMoneyRadio https://t.co/YXikWa1Wqw pic.twitter.com/DNPxXe2XZY
– Jack (@jack) May 9, 2020
