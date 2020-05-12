Elon Musk's challenging position; Western states ask the feds for $ 1 billion in COVID-19 relief funds – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The news tsunami about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter in place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know, KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News / CBSN Bay Area will post a news digest each morning on top coronavirus related stories from the past 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest updated developments.

Coronavirus and Tesla

Defiant Musk confirms reopening of Tesla Fremont plant; Governor Newsom unknown

FREMONT – Telsa CEO Elon Musk continued to challenge state and Alameda county authorities by restarting production at the Fremont assembly plant on Monday, saying he was ready to be arrested if necessary. Governor Gavin Newsom said Monday that he did not know that the Telsa plant had restarted operations. When asked at his daily coronavirus press conference to comment on Musk's previous demands that Tesla be allowed to resume production at the plant, Newsom said he expected the company to be given the green light to start next week. read more

Tesla employees are forced to make a difficult decision while Elon Musk takes a challenging position

FREMONT – Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed in a tweet Monday that he would restart his production line against Alameda County orders and that "if anyone is arrested, I ask that it be just me." "If a car manufacturing is happening, then that doesn't go along with the request," said Raj Salwan, Fremont city councilman. County leaders said in a press release Monday afternoon that they were in talks with Musk about a reopening plan, and that they expected the company to comply with the shelter-in-place order to avoid implementing further enforcement measures. read more

Tesla's Challenge to Alameda County Health Order Raises Equity Issues

FREMONT – Elon Musk's decision to reopen the Tesla plant in defiance of the Alameda County health order not only raises safety concerns; It also raises questions about equity with other companies. Parking at the Pacific Commons Mall in Fremont is deserted with most large anchor stores anchored. But just down the road, the employee parking lot at the Tesla factory got stuck when CEO Elon Musk spearheaded a campaign to get the factory back up and running despite ongoing shelter-in-place restrictions. "I think it's putting workers at risk," said Carol Quinn, a Fremont resident. "I am sure they have not done all the protocols that need to be done to keep people safe in that factory." read more

Coronavirus and Government Newsom

California, Western states seek $ 1 billion federal lifeline for first responders, healthcare, public education

SACRAMENTO – California is teaming up with other western states to request a $ 1 trillion collective lifeline from the federal government to finance essential first aid services, health care needs and education systems as states grapple with historic budget deficits due to the coronavirus pandemic. Governor Gavin Newsom said Monday that he and the governors of Oregon, Washington, Nevada and Colorado, along with state legislative leaders, signed a letter asking congressional leaders for emergency funds such as the costs of administering the pandemic. and the huge disbursements of unemployment benefits. dip the state coffers in red. read more

Questions revolve around Newsom's threat to withhold federal aid from counties challenging COVID-19 Stay Home requests

SAN FRANCISCO – There are many questions surrounding Governor Gavin Newsom's threat to withhold federal emergency funds from counties that do not comply with the state order to stay home. Many wonder if the governor has the authority to withhold that money, what it could mean for local counties, and if the state really will follow through on threats. Sutter, Yuba and Modoc County Health Departments have relaxed all restrictions beyond Governor Newsom's stay-at-home order due to a relatively low number of COVID-19 cases. read more

Newsom government expected to announce reopening plans involving restaurants

SAN FRANCISCO – Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to announce plans to open some restaurants and shopping malls in certain counties on Tuesday. Health experts say there is no doubt that as California begins to return to a new normal, coronavirus cases will increase. And they worry that we won't know for weeks if the reopening is moving too fast. "We are going to be at an uncertain level for many months," said Dr. Art Reingold, an epidemiologist at the University of Berkeley. read more

Reopening of the San Francisco Bay Area becomes a numbers game

SAN FRANCISCO – For weeks, the data has been the mantra of state, county, and city leadership trying to explain when California can move to Phases 2 and 3 of the coronavirus response. "That is what guided us to this stay-at-home order: data, evidence," Governor Gavin Newsom said during his daily news conference on Monday. The five key benchmarks that must be met are the number of cases, the number of hospitalizations, testing, contact tracing, and personal protective equipment. The problem areas in the Bay Area are the last three. read more

Coronavirus outbreak

Analysis Shows Santa Clara County COVID-19 Cases Concentrated in Poor San Jose Zip Codes

SAN JOSE – The number of coronavirus victims in Santa Clara County is affecting neighborhoods largely populated by low-income people of color more difficult than anyone, according to a new study. An analysis from the San Jose Mercury News showed that a third of the first 100 COVID-19 deaths occurred in just four zip codes in eastern San José. "The rich don't even need to go out. They can stay home and be cared for. What about the people around here? They fight to survive," said Carlos Madriz, who works as a cell phone salesman in San José. read more

Bay Area Physician: Frontline workers can deal with PTSD long after coronavirus pandemic

PALO ALTO – It can be hard to imagine what it's like to face the coronavirus up front. A Bay Area doctor said that the emotional burden on healthcare workers could persist long after the pandemic ends. Dr. Shali Jain of the VA Palo Alto Healthcare System said she is concerned not only with the physical well-being, but also with the emotional and mental health of workers helping patients with coronavirus. Jain believes they could treat PTSD symptoms for weeks and possibly months after the outbreak. read more

Alameda County Adds 4 New COVID-19 Test Sites

OAKLAND – Alameda County announced the addition of four new COVID-19 coronavirus testing sites throughout the county on Monday. Two of the sites, the REACH Ashland Youth Center at 16335 E. 14th St. in Ashland / Cherryland unincorporated and the Alameda County building at 224 W. Winton Ave. in Hayward, will be held in association with OptumServe Federal Health Services. The REACH Youth Center site opened Monday, while the county building will open later this week; Both test sites will offer walk-in testing by appointment only. The other two test sites, both located in East Oakland, are being launched through a partnership between the City of Oakland, the community-organized relief effort nonprofit and Verily Life Sciences. read more

Coronavirus and travel

United releases changes after photos of SF-Bound packed flight during COVID-19 pandemic go viral

SAN FRANCISCO – A doctor returning from New York to San Francisco on a United Airlines flight posted photos of his packed plane, raising serious concerns about air transport safety during the coronavirus pandemic. In apparent response to photos showing complete flights with little social distancing, United Airlines announced a new policy that provides passengers with a 24-hour warning and the opportunity to cancel or rebook a flight expected to be near their capacity. The airline also said it would notify passengers at check-in if the flight was 70 percent or more full. read more

Napa Valley vineyards preparing to resume wine tasting with modifications

NAPA – With Napa County wineries inactive for nearly two months, the Napa Valley Vintners group says it is developing a plan for the eventual reopening of the wine tasting, with modifications. Tasting rooms are still closed, but that may change soon, said Emma Swain, CEO of St. Supery Winery and a member of the winegrowers association working group. "We are in the hospitality business, we are here to make great wine, we are here for people to have fun, we are here to make sure that people are safe while they do it," Swain said. read more

Coronavirus and business

Richmond among Bay Area cities watching tough cuts as they face huge deficits

RICHMOND – The coronavirus pandemic has affected the city of Richmond with a deficit of $ 27 million for the next fiscal year. "It won't be easy," said Richmond Mayor Tom Butt. There are 59 possible budget items on the table, including city leave permits, hiring freezes, and closing or reducing hours at city libraries. Butt says public safety is the highest priority for residents. There has only been one homicide in the city this year. read more

Bay area economists assess whether the US USA Heading for the depression of COVID-19

OAKLAND – With new unemployment figures showing that 20 million American jobs were lost in the month of April alone, KPIX 5 asked two Bay Area experts to explain where the United States could be headed in this historic economic moment. "We are definitely in a big recession," said Dr. Jack Rasmus, a professor at St. Mary’s College. He added that it does not fully meet the criteria for depression. "(It is) an abnormally deep contraction in the economy," said Dr. Rasmus. "But if you look at history, slumps are always associated with financial failure, too. read more

Technology, "resilient,quot; health care stocks amid widespread losses during COVID-19 pandemic

NEW YORK – Wall Street split on Monday as continued gains in technology and health care stocks helped cover more frequent losses elsewhere. The S,amp;P 500 ended the day at a virtual stalemate, rising just 0.39 points to 2,930.19, despite much movement below. He recovered from a previous loss of 0.9% in the morning. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 109.33 points, or 0.4%, to 24,221.99, while the Nasdaq compound added 71.02, or 0.8%, to 9,192.34. read more

Corte Madera shopping center stores threatened with eviction for unpaid rent during the COVID-19 pandemic

CORTE MADERA – Store owners in the Corte Madera Center have received letters threatening eviction for unpaid rent, despite efforts by local lawmakers to protect tenants who are unable to pay due to the coronavirus pandemic and ban owners from harassing them, according to a report. Several stores received the letters, signed by Ken Valinoti, director of the San Francisco, Valinoti, Specter and Dito law firm, according to the Marin Independent Journal. Corte Madera Town Center is owned by 770 Talmalpais Drive, Inc., based in Florida. According to the report, Valinoti told landlords that despite the refuge mandate established during the pandemic, "the tenant's refusal to pay rent is not acceptable." read more

Coronavirus and crime

Suspect Arrested 7 Times in Alameda County During Coronavirus Refugee Order Has Bail Set at $ 200K

ALAMEDA COUNTY – The Alameda County Sheriff's Office strongly criticized the state's current bail policy in a social media post Monday, announcing that a suspect who had been arrested a record seven times during the refugee order Against Coronavirus he now had his bail set at $ 200,000 after his last crime. Last month, judges issued an order to release suspects charged with minor and non-violent crimes without bail over concerns about endangering inmates during the coronavirus pandemic. While officials have maintained that communities can remain safe despite the policy change, law enforcement has been highly critical of the change. read more

Coronavirus And Sports

San José Barracuda ready for the season as Minor League AHL focuses on next year

SAN JOSE – The American Hockey League, which includes the San Jose Barracuda, canceled the rest of its season on Monday due to the coronavirus pandemic and changed its focus to return next season. President and CEO David Andrews announced that the league "has determined that the resumption and end of the 2019-20 season is not feasible in light of current conditions." The AHL Board of Governors made that determination in a conference call on Friday. The 84th season for the NHL superior minor league was suspended on March 12 with 209 games remaining. That was the same day that the NHL stopped playing, although it still hopes to resume and could have many AHL players as part of the expanded rosters. read more