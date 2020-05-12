Elon Musk is breaking the law by reopening Tesla

It's not exactly the boycott of Montgomery buses, and Elon Musk is not Rosa Parks, but Tesla is apparently involved in a highly unusual act of corporate civil disobedience.

Alameda County health authorities ordered him to keep his Fremont, California mega-plant closed, and the company opened the factory over the weekend and began manufacturing cars. On Monday, its employees' parking lot was reported to be nearly full, suggesting an almost complete reopening.

CEO Elon Musk had announced two days earlier that the company would sue the county in federal court. However, that demand has not yet produced any results. As far as can be determined, Tesla is knowingly and intentionally violating the law.

If that sounds extreme, it should. Corporations are not supposed to engage in illegal disobedience. The principles of corporate law treat intentional illegal conduct as a violation of the corporation's fiduciary duty towards its shareholders.

A look at Tesla's lawsuit is enough to reveal that the company's case is not a sure winner. The first central argument seems to be that because automobile manufacturing counts as a critical infrastructure exempt from a statewide shutdown under the guidelines of the California governor, Alameda County cannot shut the plant down.

The California order, which I reviewed here when it came out, in turn is based on a federal list of critical infrastructure. That list includes manufacturing in the transportation sector, including automobile manufacturing. In other words, the California governor's order was not activated with the closing of the Tesla plant.

At the same time, the governor's order did not say that local or municipal governments could not apply further restrictions.

The county chose to impose "stricter,quot; standards than those adopted by the state. The county only allowed the opening of what it considered "essential,quot; businesses, which did not include the Tesla plant.

The Tesla lawsuit cites an Alameda County FAQ document that says a company that "installs distributed charging systems for solar energy, storage, and / or electric vehicles,quot; may continue to operate. The same document says that "companies can also operate to manufacture components of distributed energy resources, such as solar panels."

However, manufacturing complete automobiles is not the same as installing vehicle charging systems. Nor is the manufacture of solar panels the same as the manufacture of automobiles.

The county has made it clear that it is not yet allowing the plant to open. And as a matter of legal principle, there's no reason the county can't be more restrictive than the state, unless the state says it can't be, which it hasn't.

In an attempt to resolve this issue, the lawsuit includes some sink-style constitutional arguments. It says the county order does not follow due process, which is clearly wrong. It says the order discriminates, because another county is allowing automobile manufacturing, but this is not discrimination, because different counties could reasonably interpret the governor's order differently. And it says the county order contradicts general state laws, which, in fact, it doesn't seem to do.

The result is that Tesla may finally put pressure on the county to allow the reopening, but he cannot be sure of winning his lawsuit.

And even if Tesla's legal claims were stronger than they are, it still wouldn't follow that a corporation should be able to participate in breaking the law.

Arguably, it is possible to conceive of some circumstances where a law is morally unfair and a corporation would be justified to act as an individual, ignoring the law as an act of civil disobedience to change it. But reopening a for-profit plant, and potentially endangering workers, for the sole purpose of making money is not a situation in which morality prevails over the law.

And it should be clear that it would create a truly terrible precedent if corporations could ignore laws that they consider violate their corporate interests.

The idea is not just that corporations, like everyone else, must be held accountable for breaking the law. It is that corporations are, themselves, creatures of the law, created by legal norms and that exist only under the sufficiency of the legal system. Corporations are not natural persons. They are legal entities.

It is wrong for a corporation created by law to have the power to knowingly and intentionally break the law without a credible claim that the law or legal system is inherently unfair. There is a perfectly valid legal process for Tesla to work with county officials to create conditions that make the reopening safe.

In practice, Alameda County may not have the ability to impose significant penalties against Tesla for violating the law. But Tesla shareholders do so, even suing the company for breach of its fiduciary duty to its shareholders through violation of the law. Tesla's lawsuit may not be the only one in this saga.

Noah Feldman is a Bloomberg opinion columnist and professor of law at Harvard University..

