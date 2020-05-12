Elon Musk defies orders and reopens factory, challenging officials to arrest him

SAN FRANCISCO – The fight between Tesla and local officials over the reopening of a manufacturing plant escalated on Monday after Chief Executive Elon Musk tweeted his plans and mentioned the possibility of arrests.

"Tesla is restarting production today against the Alameda County rules," Musk wrote on Twitter. "I'll be on the line with everyone else. If someone is arrested, I ask that it be just me. ”

He is one of the most prominent examples of a powerful public figure challenging local health orders amid the new coronavirus response. Tesla filed a lawsuit Saturday against Alameda County, where its Fremont, California, factory is located, seeking a court order against orders to remain closed. The lawsuit alleges violations of due process and equal protection clauses of the 14th amendment.

The same day, the company said on a blog that it planned to reopen. Meanwhile, Musk tweeted Saturday that he was considering relocating Tesla's headquarters in Palo Alto, located in another California county, to Texas or Nevada, and criticized Alameda County's response.

Musk has repeatedly downplayed the seriousness of the coronavirus, at one point calling the panic "dumb." In the company's earnings call late last month, he called the quarantine measures "fascist,quot; and used profanity to describe what he saw as "forcibly imprisoning,quot; people in their homes against their constitutional rights.

%MINIFYHTML964a46780a295e150adf80fb0fea820b14%

The Alameda County Public Health Department did not respond to a request for comment on whether it would carry out the execution of its public health order against Musk.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Eric Trump liked the tweet, which received 134,000 likes in just over an hour.

He also tried to keep the factory open early in the crisis, as Bay Area counties became the first major region to order residents to shelter-in-place. The county at the time told Tesla that it did not count as an essential business.

Get email alerts from Boston.com:

Sign up and receive breaking coronavirus news and updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.