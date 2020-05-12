Elizabeth Warren pressured Anthony Fauci on a second wave of coronavirus

Senator Elizabeth Warren used her time Tuesday with Dr. Anthony Fauci to underscore the urgency of preparing for the potential of a second wave of coronavirus.

During the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions hearing, Warren asked Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, about his recent comments that a second round of COVID-19 is "inevitable,quot; to later this year. .

"Do we have enough robust countermeasures so we don't have to worry about a bad fall and winter?" the Massachusetts senator asked, paraphrasing Fauci's warning last month about what could happen if the United States doesn't take the necessary steps.

During the hearing, Fauci and other top government health experts warned that lifting closure orders and restrictions too quickly could cause an increase in deaths due to COVID-19. They also said the government expects to have the capacity to carry out 40 to 50 million tests per month, representing the lower limit of what experts say is necessary to contain the disease.

In response to Warren's question, Fauci reiterated that the federal government plans to run enough tests before a possible second wave.

"The projection is that by the time we get to the end of summer and the beginning of fall, we will have that in place," he said.

However, given the administration's slow response to the pandemic, Warren pressured him about what would happen if the country fell short.

"If we don't improve testing, contact tracing, and social distancing, will deaths from coronavirus necessarily increase?" she asked.

"Of course," said Fauci. "If you don't respond adequately, we will have the deleterious consequence of more infections and more deaths, and that's why you quoted me, senator, with good reason: everything you said."

Dr. Anthony Fauci answers senators' questions during Tuesday's hearing. —Toni L. Sandys / Pool

Fauci said he kept his comments last month, telling CNN that the country "could suffer a bad fall and a bad winter,quot; if countermeasures are missing.

"If we don't respond appropriately, when fall comes, since there will undoubtedly be infections in the community, we are at risk for a resurgence," he said Tuesday. “I hope that by that time in the fall we will have more than enough to respond appropriately. But if we don't, there would be problems. "

Warren, who called for a much more coordinated federal response, noted that President Donald Trump's administration still has a long way to go; According to the COVID-19 Monitoring Project, the country currently conducts around 300,000 tests a day, compared to the at least 2 million that some say is necessary.

"I wish I could tell the American people that the federal government has this pandemic under control, but we cannot," Warren said, adding that older people and front-line workers will be disproportionately affected by the disease.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Robert Redfield, who also testified during Tuesday's hearing, warned that the second round of the disease this fall could be more deadly as it would coincide with the flu season.

"The president must stop pretending that if he ignores the bad news, he will disappear," Warren said. "The time for magical thinking has ended here."

Both Warren and Fauci, as well as most of the participants in the Senate hearing, spoke remotely from a video screen on Tuesday.

The Cambridge Democrat also asked Fauci about a report by the Trump administration that projected that the number of new COVID-19 cases per day would increase from 25,000 to 200,000 in June. Even as states begin lifting closing orders, Fauci said he does not foresee such a dramatic increase.

"I hope, and looking at the dynamics of things starting to flatten and fall, that we will be much, much better than that," said the long-time infectious disease expert.

Fauci said the country is seeing some positive trends when it comes to flattening the outbreak curve. But as the number of deaths from COVID-19 nationwide exceeds 75,000 at a rate of around 2,000 per day, he admitted that the disease has yet to be contained.

"If you think we have it completely under control, we don't," Fauci said.

"If you look at the outbreak dynamics, we are seeing a decrease in hospitalizations and infections in some places," he continued, specifically mentioning New York City and New Orleans, which were the first hot spots of the outbreak.

"But in other parts of the country, we are seeing spikes," Fauci said. “So when you look at the dynamics of the new cases, although some are going down, the curve looks flat and some goes down slightly. So I think we are going in the right direction, but the right direction does not mean that we are, in any way, in full control of this outbreak. "

