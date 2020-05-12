Eli Manning has been doing what many people have been doing these days: homeschool their children.

It took more than 12 years of leading the Giants over Tom Brady and the Patriots to win the Super Bowl in 2008, eight years after doing it again in 2012 and just a few months after taking the last hit of his career in the NFL.

Now, he's hiding in Mississippi with his family, away from soccer fields and the bright lights of New York, trying to figure out what's next.

Last week, the former Giants quarterback gave an idea when he joined 115 members of the military from around the world and their families for an online question-and-answer session.

"I know one thing: I don't want to be an NFL coach," Manning said during a USO Zoom call (according to ESPN). "I've seen what our coaches do and the hours that go by, and I enjoy being with my family and I enjoy coaching some of their sports teams."

Manning said he hasn't even thrown a soccer ball since his retirement began. Instead, she spent her time with her four children as she considers the possibilities for the next chapter in her life.

"I really wanted to try and take a year off and just try to get my bearings and settle down with my family and find out what I want to do in the next chapter," said Manning.

Transmission could be an option. After all, his brother Peyton turned down a lucrative offer to be on the "Monday Night Football,quot; booth. It may be easier to start by finding out what you don't want to do, and it seems to have one thing at the top of that list.

Manning ruled out coaching at the NFL level, but he also seemed intrigued by the possibility of coaching high school students. He has helped run the famous Manning Passing Academy with his family and has gained coaching experience for that age range.

"I always enjoy working with freshmen in high school and having them learn to play quarterback at a higher level," he said. "You see the difference when they arrive that first day and they leave four days later, and the growth they have made at that time."

However, for now, Manning says he'll take the year off and enjoy retirement. At some point, he hopes to get involved in some way with the Giants, the organization for which he played his entire 16-year professional career.

"Soccer is my love and passion," said Manning. "It's everything I've known for the last 25 years and everything I've been doing. I don't think I can stray too far from that."