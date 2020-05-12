Ed Sheeran treats London elementary school students to surprise an online music lesson

Instagram

The hit maker & # 39; Perfect & # 39; appears during a & # 39; Zoom & # 39; call from the class in response to a request made by his friend who is Music Director at Ecclesbourne Elementary School.

Ed Sheeran Shocked pupils at a London primary school with an online music class during a video call with their teacher friend.

The 29-year-old singer is a good friend of Timothy Spoerer, the music director at Ecclesbourne Elementary School, was pleased to oblige when asked to invite a quick conversation and tutorial into the class.

While talking to the students, Ed explained that he thought he was "an idiot for a long time" because he couldn't do things like math, science, or English at school. But he added that once he discovered his calling was in music, his life changed for the better.

"I loved playing music, that's what made me the happiest," he smiled during Zoom's call. "My dad always said to me, 'If you want to be a musician, work very hard at it.'

"I wanted to make music my job, but it was a lot of hard work and struggle; essentially the way I got my income and paid my bills was playing covers at weddings."

Since then, Ed has become one of the most famous singers in the world, selling millions of albums and topping charts worldwide.

In addition to teaching the children how to play some of their hits, such as "Perfect," on the guitar, Ed was asked when he will release new music.

"Not for a time next year," he replied. "I need a year off to do nothing. Go back to normal life."