Early morning fire torches auto repair shop, vehicles in Cupertino – Up News Info San Francisco

CUPERTINO (Up News Info SF) – A two-alarm fire damaged a car shop in Cupertino and 10 vehicles there early Tuesday morning, according to Santa Clara County.
Fire brigade.

Firefighters responded at 5:11 a.m. to a report of a structure fire at DeAnza Auto Repair at the intersection of Homestead Road and North De Anza Boulevard, and they arrived to find the building and vehicles on fire.

Firefighters at the scene of a fire at an auto repair shop on Homestead Road and North De Anza Boulevard, May 12, 2020. (Up News Info)

The teams were able to control the fire in approximately 45 minutes and prevented it from spreading to nearby residential units, although two units were temporarily evacuated as a precaution.

No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters at the scene of a fire at a car repair shop on Homestead Road and North De Anza Boulevard, May 12, 2020. (Santa Clara County Fire Department)

