Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union send a beautiful bouquet to Vanessa Bryant for Mother's Day

Dwyane Wade knows how to step forward, not only for his wife, Gabrielle Union, but also for Kobe Bryant's widow.

Vanessa Bryant confirmed through social media that she received a beautiful Mother's Day bouquet from the Wade / Union family and said she was grateful for the gift.

The former basketball star went to social media, where she posted some moving images that show Gabrielle with her daughter, Kaavia, and other children.

The retired basketball star also wrote a sweet message where he thanked the famous actress for all the hard work that she dedicates every day to raise her children.

He wrote: “Happy Mother's Day, Mrs. Union-Wade! The journey has been a long one, but you have fit perfectly into your role as @kaaviajames Mother. Your influence as a mother figure to @zaire @dahveonn @zayawade will always mean the world to me. We are more than grateful for you, never change. WE LOVE YOU on this day and every other day .🖤🖤🖤❤️❤️❤️ ”

He also approached his mother for the special occasion: “I thank GOD daily for making you, my mother! I wouldn't have had the push I needed in life if it wasn't for your strength and perseverance. I LOVE YOU to the moon and beyond. HAPPY MOTHERS DAY JOLINDA WADE🖤🖤🖤❤️❤️❤️ ”

Gabrielle wrote this charming message about motherhood that said: “Sending love and appreciation to all who breastfeed others. No matter the route, the trip, the title, we thank you and recognize you today and every day. For all who feel pain on this day, I feel you, I see you and you are not alone. You're never alone. Love and light, good people.

