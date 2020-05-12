Dump 18 Wheeler Closes Freeway Interchange at Irving – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – An 18-wheel overturned truck in Irving is causing major traffic problems along the interchange of State Highway 114 and Highway 183.

The truck tipped onto its side while on the highway due east. 114 highway exit west. 183

The truck was transporting Pine-Sol, and part of the cargo spilled onto the road.

🚨 Traffic Warning 🚨 There is an 18-wheeled dump truck on EB SH 114 on Highway 183. Look for an alternate route in the next few hours. pic.twitter.com/Fl7A9bOwog %MINIFYHTMLf828ff80ab549a2edfed12b57794a2ba15% – Irving Police Department (@IrvingPD) May 12, 2020

The exit ramp will close until the semi is upright and the spill is cleaned up. Irving police and firefighters are on the scene and advise drivers heading to the area to find an alternative route in the next few hours.

Images posted online show the semi cab leaning over the side of a bridge.

Police say the platform driver was able to safely exit and was taken to the hospital for inspection.

There were no other injuries or their vehicles involved in the accident.