Dua Lipa reveals she slipped on her boyfriend Anwar Hadid's DMs

It falls on the DM!

Dua Lipa has revealed that she slipped on her boyfriend Anwar Hadid& # 39; DMs before the start of your relationship. While on Monday night's virtual episode of Watch what happens live, the singer spoke about the beginning of her romance with Gigi hadid and Bella HadidThe younger brother.

"I have a confession to make … mine was my boyfriend, so my current boyfriend," Dua told the host. Andy Cohen and guest companion Lena Dunham. "I definitely did that."

When asked if this was how the relationship started, Dua explained that they had actually met before the DM slide.

"No, we actually met at a barbecue," shared the star. "But then he continued on DMs."

Dua and Anwar first sparked romance rumors in the summer of 2019, when they were seen packing on the PDA at the British Summer Time Music Festival in London. The couple made their debut at New York Fashion Week in September.