Dua Lipa and Lena Dunham shared celebrities who have posted DM on Instagram

Stars: They shoot your shot like we do.
During a game of "1, 2, Dua, Lena," host Andy Cohen asked, "Have you ever dabbled in other celebrities' DMs to flirt a bit?" Both answered yes.
Although both were quite reluctant to elaborate further, Lena went first and said, "Honestly, I'm going to say something."
"He was one of the Skarsgård brothers, and I don't remember which one."
That means it was Bill, Alexander, or Gustaf Skarsgård, which also means it was definitely worth it. Look at these:
Andy asked Lena if he had an answer, and Lena said yes. But, the unknown brother Skarsgård was not too flirtatious.
As for Dua, yes, she has slipped into the DMs of a celebrity: Anwar Hadid, her now boyfriend.
"I mean, I have a confession to make. Mine was my boyfriend," Dua said. "We actually met at a barbecue, but then we continued there."
Well it seems like it really worked for Miss Peep because the two of them have been dating for almost a year.
So, always (respectfully) shoot your shot! You never know what can happen!
