Don't be afraid, danger! Weeks of new episodes left

Do not be afraid, Danger! You still have new episodes on the air. ME! News learned that the fan-favorite game show will return with new episodes on Monday, May 18. New episodes will continue for four weeks after Danger! The best of all time event bis.
The new regular episodes air from May 18 to 22. The quarterfinals of the Masters Tournament will air from May 25 to 29, the semifinals and finals of the Masters Tournament will air from June 1 to 5 and the new regular period Danger! episodes airing from June 8 to 12.
The rest of Danger!Summer time will be announced at a later date.
According to Sony Pictures Television, Danger! It currently has a weekly audience of 23 million viewers. The show has won 35 Emmy Awards over the years, including the 2019 Emmy for the featured game presenter by Alex Trebek. Trebek has presented the series since 1984. In recent years he has been open about his battle with pancreatic cancer.
Trebek provided the public with an update on his battle in early March 2020, a year after revealing his initial diagnosis. "The one-year survival rate for patients with stage four pancreatic cancer is 18 percent. I am very happy to report that I have just reached that marker," he said. He went into detail about his treatment and the physical and mental tolls the battle has taken.
"Now I would be lying if I said the trip was easy. There were some good days, but many not so good days. I joked with friends that cancer would not kill me, chemotherapy treatments will. There were times of great pain, days when certain bodily functions were no longer working and sudden massive attacks of great depression that made me wonder if it was really worth fighting for, "he said. "But I quickly dismissed it because it would have been a mass betrayal, a betrayal by my wife and soul mate, Jean, who has given everything to help me survive. It would have been a betrayal by other cancer patients who have sought me out as an inspiration and a kind of cheerleader, of the value of life and hope, and it would certainly have been a betrayal of my faith in God and the millions of prayers that have been said in my name. "
At the 2020 Television Critics Association winter press tour, Trebek said he had a planned retirement speech, but did not have a set date to decide when to do so.
"Keep in mind that I'm 79 now, and I don't expect a 30-second farewell speech to be delivered in the near future," he said of retirement, noting that he takes things from month to month. .
Danger! airs in syndication. Check your local listings.
