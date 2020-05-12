Don't be afraid, danger! Weeks of new episodes left

Do not be afraid, Danger! You still have new episodes on the air. ME! News learned that the fan-favorite game show will return with new episodes on Monday, May 18. New episodes will continue for four weeks after Danger! The best of all time event bis.

The new regular episodes air from May 18 to 22. The quarterfinals of the Masters Tournament will air from May 25 to 29, the semifinals and finals of the Masters Tournament will air from June 1 to 5 and the new regular period Danger! episodes airing from June 8 to 12.

The rest of Danger!Summer time will be announced at a later date.

According to Sony Pictures Television, Danger! It currently has a weekly audience of 23 million viewers. The show has won 35 Emmy Awards over the years, including the 2019 Emmy for the featured game presenter by Alex Trebek. Trebek has presented the series since 1984. In recent years he has been open about his battle with pancreatic cancer.