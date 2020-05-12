Donald Trump Tweets Conspiracy Claim Against Joe Scarborough, Again – Up News Info

Donald Trump again tweeted an unfounded conspiracy theory about Good morning joe Co-host Joe Scarborough once again suggested that he was involved in a murder, but what he reveals is a silly reaction to the president's wild claims.

Rather than trending, the tweet, like dozens of others in recent days, was barely registered. Much of the media's attention Tuesday morning focused on the Supreme Court's oral arguments in a case about congressional efforts to obtain Trump's tax returns, while members of the task force on White House coronaviruses testify on Capitol Hill.

Trump's tweet probably wouldn't even come none Attention if you were a private citizen and not president, since it is a claim made without evidence.

He has raised it several times before, but probably not as directly as he did on Tuesday.

Trump tweeted: "When will you open an unsolved case on the Psycho Joe Scarborough issue in Florida? Did he run away with the murder? Some people think yes. Why did Congress leave so quietly and quickly? It is not obvious? What is happening now? Total madness!

Scarborough, who has criticized Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic, was informed of the tweet when Good morning joe It was still on the air and he replied, “Donald, for your sake and for the sake of the United States, you should stop watching our show. Agree? It's not good for you."

He added: "Why don't you stop tweeting? Why don't you turn off the television and why don't you start working?"

Trump made a similar claim last week during Good morning joe, and Scarborough had a similar response.

The tweet refers to the case of Lori Klausutis, who worked in Scarborough's Florida office while still serving in Congress. He died unexpectedly in 2001, and an autopsy revealed that he had an undiagnosed heart condition and passed out, hitting his head on a desk. But it is not an "unsolved case". In 2017, when Trump raised the claim at the time, Politifact concluded: “This case is not unsolved. Not a mystery – Trump's claim rates Pants on Fire! "

Later Tuesday, other cable news personalities weighed in on Trump's tweet. CNN's Jake Tapper wrote: “Her name was Lori Klausutis. He was 28 years old. And his family deserves much better than the president and his henchmen who use the tragedy of his death as a crude club to attack a critic. It is indecent and inhumane. "