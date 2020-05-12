Doja Cat keeps her promise: shows breasts after 'Say So' becomes number 1

When the Say So remix was released with Nicki Minaj last month, Doja Cat told fans that if they managed to make it to number one, it would show them their breasts.

Well, last night, the pop singer kept her promise, after Nicki pressed her a little.

It all came to light when Doja challenged her fans to push her new song to number one. And the fans accepted her with the offer.

Yesterday Billboard revealed that Say So was the new number 1 song in the United States.

