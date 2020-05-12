Doja Cat keeps her promise: shows breasts after 'Say So' becomes number 1

When the Say So remix was released with Nicki Minaj last month, Doja Cat told fans that if they managed to make it to number one, it would show them their breasts.

Well, last night, the pop singer kept her promise, after Nicki pressed her a little.

It all came to light when Doja challenged her fans to push her new song to number one. And the fans accepted her with the offer.

Yesterday Billboard revealed that Say So was the new number 1 song in the United States.

Nicki Minaj turned to Instagram to thank her 114 million followers for helping Say So be # 1 on the Billboard chart.

"I can't thank you enough for going so hard last week to help us make history. I saw it all. You will never understand how much you cheer me on with the overwhelming love and support you continue to show. I love you so much. At most. 🎈" Nicki wrote.

Then he added: "Dear @dojacat, thank you for trusting me with your baby. I hope I have lived up to your expectations. You are extremely talented and so deserving of this moment," wrote Nicki.

And she ended with, "What time are you showing your breasts? Love, Nic 🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄"

A few minutes later, Doja Cat showed her breasts. . . although quite subtly.

Here is the image – WARNING contains nudes – GRAPHIC