Doja Cat fans are outraged after she & # 39; plays them & # 39; to hit No.1

Doja Cat fans were outraged on Monday after the singer reached number one, after vowing last week to "show her breasts,quot; to her fans if they helped her reach the top spot, she retracted Monday and says no would go on. with his promise

"I'm just going to be honest with you guys, I played you. I'm not showing my breasts," Doja said on Instagram Live.

She continued, "I'm nasty with that, I'm more nasty with that, with a scam side to scam. I'm on my pirate shit right now, man, I'm fucking ruthless. If I say I'm going to show boobs, I just know I'm not going to show boobs. And I'm fine with you thinking from now on, when I try to use that trick, I won't, if I do, I just know motherf * cker, I'm not serious. It's a lie "

Fans who aired the song to help her get to number one so they could see her breasts jumped on Twitter and #DojaCatIsOverParty was online.