Doja Cat fans are outraged after she & # 39; plays them & # 39; to hit No.1

Doja Cat fans were outraged on Monday after the singer reached number one, after vowing last week to "show her breasts,quot; to her fans if they helped her reach the top spot, she retracted Monday and says no would go on. with his promise

"I'm just going to be honest with you guys, I played you. I'm not showing my breasts," Doja said on Instagram Live.

