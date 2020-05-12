DNA proves the future is the father of Eliza Reign's baby

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

After months of trying to avoid the test, a DNA test has finally shown that Future is the father of Eliza Reign's baby.

According to The Shade Room, the results returned to the legal battle between Future Eliza Reign, confirming that he is 99.99999% the father.

Judging by his posts on social media, the rapper is unhappy with the test results. Still, from the start, Eliza has maintained that she fathered her daughter Reign after the two enjoyed sex for two years.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here