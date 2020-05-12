DNA proves the future is the father of Eliza Reign's baby

After months of trying to avoid the test, a DNA test has finally shown that Future is the father of Eliza Reign's baby.

According to The Shade Room, the results returned to the legal battle between Future Eliza Reign, confirming that he is 99.99999% the father.

Judging by his posts on social media, the rapper is unhappy with the test results. Still, from the start, Eliza has maintained that she fathered her daughter Reign after the two enjoyed sex for two years.

Eliza seeks $ 53,000 a month in child support from Future. Since he has been shown to be the father, we are assuming that the judge will soon order Future to pay child support.

On Mother's Day, Future went online to thank six of her seven newly confirmed moms. He has another alleged baby mom, Cindy Parker, who recently dismissed her lawsuit against him, but did not give a public reason to drop her case.